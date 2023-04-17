Managing Director, North America

Live shows make us feel good. They’re a time to hang with our friends, discover new artists or lose ourselves on a dancefloor. We’re on a mission to bring all of this to more fans, more often - and that’s where you come in.



We’re looking for a Managing Director to join our US team and continue to expand DICE into an effective and scalable business.



At DICE, you’ll be part of the company that’s redefining live entertainment. It’s a place where you can be yourself, influence the culture, and create work that you’re proud of.



About the role



You will help us streamline strategic initiatives and level-up our communication on objectives among cross-functional teams.



Reporting to the President, you’ll have a holistic view of DICE’s US performance, and will steer the company towards profitable ventures while also ensuring all operations comply with our long-term goals.



You’ll be

Accountable for the US region’s budget, P&L and targets, driving the US team’s performance to achieve our business objectives.

Managing operations by improving the effectiveness of our US leadership team, setting priorities, and providing day-to-day oversight and feedback.

Highly competent in business planning processes to drive US teams in identifying and executing strategic initiatives that help drive our US expansion into new territories/markets.

Serving as a connection between the Global Executives and the US leadership team regarding strategic planning, resource planning, and performance reviews.

Facilitating insightful solutions to roadblocks and conflicts before key initiatives are stalled.

Leading the regular US leadership team meetings to ensure collaboration and accountability across teams.

Flexible – based in New York but travelling between the US and London offices.

You are

Passionate, humble and talented.

A fan of music and culture.

Actively responsible.

Ambitious and looking for a new growth opportunity.

Committed to fostering and maintaining an environment of diversity, inclusion and belonging.

A thoughtful leader and confident decision-maker.

A clear and confident communicator.

Not shy to get stuck in, hustle around a problem and get the best result.

You’ll need

Proven leadership and managerial experience as a General Manager, Managing Director or similar executive role in a high-growth company.

Experience in the live music and entertainment industry is a plus.

Solid organisational and leadership skills, with a focus on coaching senior leaders and advising executives.

Experience in strategic planning and budgeting.

Strong analytical skills.

Excellent communication skills.

About DICE

Our teams work from London, New York, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin and Milan. We’re building products that will revolutionise the industry for fans, artists and venues – and we’re growing fast. Read about our global expansion and our ongoing mission to transform ticketing.



We know that having a variety of perspectives makes us a better company – it’s why we strongly encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply. Find out how we’re creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive DICE.

Compensation and benefits

In compliance with New York Pay Transparency Law, the salary range for this position is $230,000 to $250,000. We note the salary information as a general guideline only, as actual compensation may vary from posting based on location. We will consider various factors to determine the offer for this role, including the scope and responsibilities of the position, relevant work experience, key skills, education, training and business considerations.



DICE also offers a variety of benefits including:

Private health insurance

401(K) match

FSA & HSA plan

Unlimited paid time off

Commuter benefits

Monthly DICE credit

During the pandemic, we learned that working from home can help us focus, but many of us missed the buzz of the office. For our NY team, we have a hybrid work policy of three days in the office and two days work from anywhere.



Application process



Our process usually involves a quick chat on the phone, a portfolio review or task and a couple of interviews where you’ll meet the people you’ll work with. We’ll keep you fully informed along the way.



For information on how we use your data, please view our Candidate Privacy Policy.