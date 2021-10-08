We are currently seeking a high-performing, inspiring leader with a proven track record of operating and growing an already successful agency business with a desire to work in a fast-paced, agile environment. You will become part of a highly dynamic and innovative global Music PR agency and our first ever Managing Director.

Taking the reins of the day to day business, and working closely alongside our founders, you will have the gravitas, forward thinking mindset and the experience to bring this pivotal new role to life.

As a Managing Director, you will be a key member of the Leadership Team, leading the organisation, driving continued growth into new markets and services. You will have a passion for innovation and solid understanding of how technology can enhance and amplify a business. You will work alongside the CEO to identify and create new opportunities and build strong relationships with new partners. You will lead our Heads Of Department and consistently be unlocking new forms of growth. One area we are particularly passionate about is growing our brand offering.

You will be based virtually and report directly to the CEOs.

The candidate:

This is an exciting opportunity for a natural leader with a business background and strong coaching and project management skills. You ensure commitment through action and inspire others to reach their full potential. You always create a climate of trust, celebration and openness with everyone you speak to and encourage continuous feedback. You are a creative thinker, constantly seeking new ways to solve problems, turning new ideas into business opportunities.

This role is a great fit for someone who wants to build a global team focused on supporting emerging artists and empowering them to become independent.

We welcome and encourage applicants from diverse backgrounds.We support and are committed to diversity in the workplace.

Who we are:

We at Liberty Music PR are a forward thinking dynamic music agency, always on the forefront of the most innovative ways to market and promote our independent artists. We live for our artists and provide them with the best and most effective service that is tailored to their needs. Our team is made up of a community of passionate, empathic and hard working individuals many who are artists themselves.

We’ll be looking for:

Excellent leadership skills in a Senior Director or similar role

Commercial strength including pipeline management

Strong financial understanding including P&L, cashflow, balance sheet, budget setting

Evidence of strong relationships with top brands and a track record of pitching and closing brand partnerships

Strong verbal and written communication skills and ability to manage executive-level relationships with founders, co-investors and strategic partners.

Empowering and inspiring management style, which focuses on continuously improving our services.

The ability to assist in other strategic initiatives and support these.

Excellent focus on attention to detail and quality of output.

Demonstrable talent in growing and developing staff

An understanding of culture, how its nurtured and evolves

A working knowledge of the music industry and promotion platforms

Some knowledge or understanding of PR with a background in the arts.

A creative and inquisitive mind – always wanting to learn and develop self and others

Experience getting things done in dynamic environments and a track record of building and inspiring a team.

Board level experience and the ability to manage our founders

A self starter who thrives on supporting others and making the business successful.

The key skills required for this role:

The ability to empower others and expand their skill set.

Innovation and creativity- can think outside the box

Positive, self motivated nature, with a can do attitude

Target/results focussed

Open, honest and transparent

Problem solving

Resilient

A team player

Why this might not be the role for you:

Liberty Music is an empowering workplace, where fresh new ideas are welcomed. If you prefer finding reasons why things won’t work rather than imagining creative solutions, this probably isn’t a great fit for you.

We are 100% artist focused, and ask everyone to take our company mission and commit to working together to achieve our goals. If you are not committed to our mission, this probably isn’t a great fit for you.

If you require rigid structure, inflexibility and standard 9-5 work hours, this probably isn’t a great fit for you.

Salary

Up to £100,000.00 per year + bonus scheme + share options

The Perks

Generous annual leave.

Free Mindset, Personal Growth Coaching

Remote working & flexible working arrangements.

Fun, inclusive, sociable team environment

Team outings & nights out

Competitions and prizes - such as Legend of the month

Mental Health first aider training - optional

Free yearly Gym Membership

International membership to co-working spaces

Macbook laptop (provided for work)

Flexible schedule

Work from home

Closing date: 31st October

If you are interested in joining our amazing team, please apply by sending your CV to Natalie@libertymusicpr.com