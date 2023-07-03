Marketing & Media Specialist – Job description

Strings and Things Ltd is one of the leading distributors of musical instruments and accessories to

retail in the UK and Ireland. With over 40 years’ experience in the industry our brands include; Ernie

Ball, Hercules Stands, Elixir, Mooer Electronics and LR Baggs.

We are looking to recruit an enthusiastic, proactive and driven Marketer to join our Brands team.

The applicant will be encouraged to bring ideas for promotions and marketing activities across a

range of brands.

For consideration, please send a covering letter and your CV to careers@stringsandthings.co.uk with

a closing date of 10th July 2023

Job duties:

Working with the Brands Team on general marketing and promotional activities.



Producing marketing content over a range of brands.



Management of ecommerce platforms. Manage promotion and administration of our own

brands and clearance products on e-commerce platforms direct to public.

Work closely with our customers to provide support and ensure we meet their marketing needs.

Coordinate and assist with product launches across multiple channels.

Working with the sales team on specific promotional activities with key accounts.

Closely working with our suppliers marketing teams.

Management of company social media/brand specific social media. Organic and paid.

Working with publishing companies regarding advertising and promotions.

Creation and maintenance of company literature.



Skills required:

Experience with Adobe suite/Creative cloud.

Marketing and/or Design qualifications desirable

Knowledge of musical instruments and accessories preferred but not essential.

You should be able to conduct meetings and presentations to a high standard.

Highly organised.

First class verbal and written communication skills.

Commercial awareness.

Knowledge of Meta (Facebook/Instagram)

Email marketing experience, Newsletters and promotions using platforms such as MailChimp.

Knowledge of segmentation, targeting and positioning.

Budget management.

Creation of engaging B to B copy.

Time management, including the ability to work to deadlines.

Excellent people skills needed for working with different departments and customers.

Ability to review campaigns and create future campaigns based on data.

What we offer: