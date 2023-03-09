Marketing and Ticketing Manager

Manchester Academy is an award winning, iconic music venue that is a part of Manchester Students' Union, the largest SU in the country! The Academy has hosted some epic gigs, from Pink Floyd and Billie Eilish to intimate gigs by emerging local artists. We host hundreds of gigs a year, with over 300,000 fans coming through the doors – and we need a conscientious, personable Marketing & Ticketing Manager to support the management team.

Marketing, social media, ticketing, and assisting with diary management make up most of the role. The job is mostly desk-based, completing admin tasks and managing emails. Standard working hours are 10am-5.30pm, Mon-Fri, however some flexibility is required to manage busy on-sales and close offs. On show days, you are responsible for ensuring that all show close offs are completed and prepped in time for doors. You will need to be reliable and organised, with good leadership qualities, to help guide and mentor staff.

We offer a great range of benefits too! You'll get 30 days of annual leave, an employer pension contribution up to 8%, enhanced sick/maternity/paternity/adoption pay, needs-based compassionate leave, travel loan scheme, staff discounts, free tickets to Manchester Academy gigs, access to an Employee Assistance Programme, free breakfast and lunch whilst in the office and access to our training programme and elearning platform!

Sounds great? Apply now!

Salary: £25,000 per year

Contract: Permanent, full-time contract (35 hours per week)

Please read the job description and person specification before applying, as well as our guide to recruitment. If you require any further information or have any questions, please email jobs.su@manchester.ac.uk

Applications will close on 3rd April 2023 at 12pm. We may close applications early, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.