Job Information

Job Title: Marketing Assistant Internship

Contract: Type Temporary Part Time – length of contract to be agreed

Location: Mainly working from home, ideally with opportunity for weekly commute to Berkshire/Surrey area for meetings with line manager

Working Hours: 22.5 hours per week within office hours, working days to be agreed. Weekly meetings with the CEO in person at a mutually convenient location, or online. Occasional travel to our office in Gateshead or to conferences and events elsewhere in the UK with overnight stays away from home. Occasional evening and weekend work.

Position in Organisation

Department & Team: Marketing

Reports to: CEO

Works in conjunction with: Colleagues across the business, including Learning Team and Operations Team.

Overall purpose of the internship

To gain opportunities to learn skills in the core areas of marketing and communications within Sing Up’s experienced team. To support the team with the implementation of Sing Up’s Marketing & Comms strategy through excellent, targeted communications.

Areas you can get experience in

Create and send regular emails to drive sales and highlight content for Members

Plan the email schedule with the CEO

Using Campaign Monitor – design, write and implement email campaigns and automated flows to optimise engagement and drive conversions

Segment customer and leads data using Salesforce and other data sources.

Devise effective communications to different market segments

Create and manage a schedule for direct mail to customers and leads

Plan the direct mail schedule with colleagues to drive renewals and new sales, including monthly renewal reminder mailings. Execute with outsourced print/mailing house.

Write the copy for all direct mail

Design and create direct mail leaflets, fliers and brochures using Adobe Creative Suite

Liaise with Operations Team on creation of mailing lists

Implement a social media strategy to build communities and advocates for Sing Up

Schedule and maintain activity across social channels, creating online communities reflecting our segmented target audiences, with the aim to increase visibility, traffic and driving sales

Monitor and ensure that all comments or messages received on social channels are responded to in a timely fashion with help from the Customer Support Assistant

Create and manage a schedule for editorial and blogs

Plan and manage a schedule of editorial and blogs, keeping writers and contributors informed about deadlines and word-counts

Write, edit and collaborate with other members of staff or freelancers on creating these as required.

Plan and execute sales funnels leading on from blogs and editorial, including automated email journeys

Create press releases

Write press releases for sign-off

Maintain media list for circulation of press releases

Send press releases by email & be the first point of contact for media contacts

Liaise with Digital Learning Executive to share press releases and blogs on website and through social media.

Design and create marketing materials as needed by the team

Design and create marketing & communications collateral as needed by the business using Adobe Creative Suite

Writing, designing, editing, managing print and distribution

Might include ads, leaflets, posters, brochures, film etc.

Designing and creating ads for use in email and on the website

Collaborate with colleagues to

Maintain and regularly update the Sing Up Website:

Support the Digital Learning Exec to write, edit, create and upload content to the Sing Up Website (Membership app) and Marketing site as required to keep content fresh and relevant to our different audiences

Represent Sing Up at conferences, trade fairs, training and other events:

Assist the senior team on attendance at events to promote Sing Up, raise brand awareness and meet with customers

Collect and follow-up on leads following events and produce reports as required following attendance

Other reasonable duties as requested

Sing Up has a small team and sharing work flexibly across the team is part of the way we work. You will not be asked to undertake work that you do not have experience in without appropriate support or training.

Person Specification

Essential knowledge, experience and skills

A collaborative, creative problem solver

Conscientious worker with good attention to detail and strong desire to learn new skills

Strong organisational, team-work and workload management skills

The ability to work on own initiative and a commitment to researching solutions to problems, via how-to guides and online training etc.

IT skills

Experience of using Adobe Creative Suite in particular InDesign, Photoshop & Illustrator or similar design software

Experience of using digital platforms

A creative and persuasive communicator with excellent writing skills

Desirable knowledge, experience and skills:

Experience of creating communications/written articles on behalf of an organisation or business

Sales, marketing or communications experience

Design, print or publishing experience

Experience of using an email service provider e.g. Campaign Monitor or Mail Chimp

Experience of website updating using a Content Management System – could be Wix or similar

We don't necessarily expect applicants to come with all these skills, knowledge and experience, but the willingness and aptitude to develop them is essential.

Pay is in line with the ‘Real Living Wage’, currently £10.90 per hour for ages 23 & over (Nov 2022)

Hours of work are part time at 22.5 hours per week, making the weekly wage £245.25 for ages 23 & over. For 18-22 year olds the hourly rate is slightly less.

Please find more information on https://www.livingwage.org.uk.

The holiday entitlement for this post is 15 days plus bank holidays. In addition, the Sing Up office is normally closed between Christmas and New Year, so, at the discretion of the CEO you will receive an additional number of days off during this period, which will not be taken from your leave allocation.