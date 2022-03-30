Marketing Assistant (UK)

Reporting to: Group Marketing Manager

Application submission: Please email your CV and cover letter to careers@sentricmusic.com , subject line “Marketing Assistant”

Application deadline: 9.00 AM, Friday 22nd April 2022

Department Objectives

The Marketing Team sits centrally within Sentric to ensure:

The creation and implementation of the marketing strategy is executed to a high standard and in line with overarching business objectives

The marketing budget is correctly produced and used in line with overarching business objectives

To communicate Sentric’s products and services to all relevant audiences • Ensure a high quality of brand management across all internal and external touchpoints

The company attracts and secure new business through marketing efforts • The creation and implementation of a communications strategy for Sentric’s artists and clients

Support wider team to achieve KPIs and execute artist and client communications

Job Summary

The Marketing Assistant will be responsible for implementing Sentric’s strategy across social media and external channels such as email marketing. They will interact with Sentric’s artist and client base to promote Sentric’s products and services.

Company & Recruitment Background

Founded in 2006, Sentric Music Group is a global, award-winning independent publisher headquartered in Liverpool, UK and with 80+ employees across offices in Europe and North America.

The company offers rights management services to over 300,000 songwriters and represents more than 3m works globally directly or via partners, including music publishers, independent labels, management companies and distributors that benefit from Sentric’s publishing administration, co-publishing and creative services. Sentric proudly represents songwriters ranging from those writing their first ever songs to RIAA platinum certified, BMI/Ivor Novello Award Winning and genre defining artists.

The company is in an exciting phase of significant growth into new markets; our technology is transforming the traditional models for royalty collection and our client base is consistently growing.

We are committed to having a workforce that is representative of the community it serves at all levels of the organisation. We, therefore, welcome applications from all backgrounds and all sections of the community regardless of age, disability, gender, race, religion and sexual orientation.

Job Description

Implement marketing strategy across company social media channels,

Schedule and monitor posts across social media including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and other relevant platforms

Create dynamic written, graphic, and video content for all social media, websites and other channels

Assist in implementing Sentric’s internal and external communication strategy

Compile multi-channel marketing reports on a regular basis to review strategy performance

Manage relationships with Sentric’s artist and client base to stay up to date with their activity

Optimise content for search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC)

Assist other departments with communicating company announcements to audiences

Assist the Marketing team and wider company with the creation of brand assets

Assist the Marketing team and wider company with any ad hoc tasks as necessary

Personal Qualities

Skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Keen attention to detail, accuracy and detail-driven

Demonstrable prioritisation, organisation and deadline management skills required

Knowledge

Basic understanding of the music publishing industry is preferable

Adept user of social media platforms

Knowledge of current social media and marketing trends

Attitude

Positive can do approach to every day tasks

Enthusiasm for working with artists and within the music industry

Passionate about social media and current trends

Experience

BA Degree or work experience in relevant subject is preferrable

Knowledge of music publishing industry either through education or previous work experience is preferable

Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.