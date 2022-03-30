Marketing Assistant (UK)

Reporting to: Group Marketing Manager
Application submission: Please email your CV and cover letter to careers@sentricmusic.com , subject line “Marketing Assistant”
Application deadline: 9.00 AM, Friday 22nd April 2022
Department Objectives
The Marketing Team sits centrally within Sentric to ensure:
- The creation and implementation of the marketing strategy is executed to a high standard and in line with overarching business objectives
- The marketing budget is correctly produced and used in line with overarching business objectives
- To communicate Sentric’s products and services to all relevant audiences • Ensure a high quality of brand management across all internal and external touchpoints
- The company attracts and secure new business through marketing efforts • The creation and implementation of a communications strategy for Sentric’s artists and clients
- Support wider team to achieve KPIs and execute artist and client communications
Job Summary
The Marketing Assistant will be responsible for implementing Sentric’s strategy across social media and external channels such as email marketing. They will interact with Sentric’s artist and client base to promote Sentric’s products and services.
Company & Recruitment Background
Founded in 2006, Sentric Music Group is a global, award-winning independent publisher headquartered in Liverpool, UK and with 80+ employees across offices in Europe and North America.
The company offers rights management services to over 300,000 songwriters and represents more than 3m works globally directly or via partners, including music publishers, independent labels, management companies and distributors that benefit from Sentric’s publishing administration, co-publishing and creative services. Sentric proudly represents songwriters ranging from those writing their first ever songs to RIAA platinum certified, BMI/Ivor Novello Award Winning and genre defining artists.
The company is in an exciting phase of significant growth into new markets; our technology is transforming the traditional models for royalty collection and our client base is consistently growing.
We are committed to having a workforce that is representative of the community it serves at all levels of the organisation. We, therefore, welcome applications from all backgrounds and all sections of the community regardless of age, disability, gender, race, religion and sexual orientation.
Job Description
- Implement marketing strategy across company social media channels,
- Schedule and monitor posts across social media including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and other relevant platforms
- Create dynamic written, graphic, and video content for all social media, websites and other channels
- Assist in implementing Sentric’s internal and external communication strategy
- Compile multi-channel marketing reports on a regular basis to review strategy performance
- Manage relationships with Sentric’s artist and client base to stay up to date with their activity
- Optimise content for search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC)
- Assist other departments with communicating company announcements to audiences
- Assist the Marketing team and wider company with the creation of brand assets
- Assist the Marketing team and wider company with any ad hoc tasks as necessary
Personal Qualities
Skills
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Keen attention to detail, accuracy and detail-driven
- Demonstrable prioritisation, organisation and deadline management skills required
Knowledge
- Basic understanding of the music publishing industry is preferable
- Adept user of social media platforms
- Knowledge of current social media and marketing trends
Attitude
- Positive can do approach to every day tasks
- Enthusiasm for working with artists and within the music industry
- Passionate about social media and current trends
Experience
- BA Degree or work experience in relevant subject is preferrable
- Knowledge of music publishing industry either through education or previous work experience is preferable
Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.