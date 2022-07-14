Marketing Assistant

Based in London and reporting directly to the marketing directors, this role is tasked with supporting a fast-paced team and environment within a successful independent record company. The Because Music roster includes Christine & The Queens, Shygirl, Logic1000, Metronomy, Justice, Parcels, Jeshi and many others…

You will work closely with the marketing directors, assisting them across all elements of campaigns from inception to completion. You will be responsible for assisting the marketing directors across multiple projects, planning, organisation and general day to day running of the department.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

General administrative duties including office management, processing invoices, processing expenses, booking artist, staff and team travel arrangements, coordinating and compiling artist promo trips and schedules, scheduling meetings and coordinating diaries, organising couriers etc

Organising and attending team, artist planning and label meetings. Taking and circulating meeting minutes

Managing and circulating label release schedules

Prepare and send regular, weekly project updates on all active projects, highlighting key performance stats and milestones

Creating artist presentations, decks and one-sheets often at short notice

Coordinating, booking and facilitating creative video and photo shoots

Research projects across social and new media platforms and general artist projects

Managing the coordination of all marketing assets and circulating to relevant internal and external teams

Assisting marketing directors in DSP pitching processes

Monitoring project performance using internal data tools and liaising with digital teams to stay across digital and DSP developments

PPL / VPL registration (ensuring audio and video of our catalogue is registered at collecting societies)

Managing label events, gigs and showcases (when they return)

Assist with audio & video delivery process

PROFILE

A self motivated, proactive highly organized individual with attention to detail and ability to manage multiple projects in a fast paced, dynamic environment.

Positive and collaborative with ‘can do’ attitude, providing solutions to any problems.

Excellent communication skills

Excellent organisation skills

Efficient and able to work independently to a high standard

The ability to learn quickly and use own initiative

Hard working and enthusiastic team player

Act as a company advocate where needed.

And most importantly: passionate about music.

USEFUL SKILLS BUT NOT ESSENTIAL: