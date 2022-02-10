Marketing - Campaign Manager, London



Reports to Group Head of Marketing



Role Purpose

As a Campaign Manager you will assume responsibility for the creation, implementation and monitoring of all the marketing functions for the shows and tours assigned to you. This includes the set-up announcements/on-sale and full campaign through to the shows and settlement.

Competencies / Experience

· 2/3 years of experience in a similar role.

· Knowledge or awareness of live music industry and touring.

· Accuracy and exceptional attention to detail.

· Able to build relationships both internally and externally, in order to ensure great service.

· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment to short deadlines.

· Good understanding of the media mix and experience in media planning.

· Experience in booking, running and reporting on digital media campaigns.

· Knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud programmes, specifically Photoshop and InDesign is a bonus.

· Strong organisational, interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal).

Key Responsibilities

· To devise, implement and monitor marketing initiatives for campaigns, in order to promote ticket sales.

· Oversee the creation and approval of the announcement assets with the PA and Designer

· Gather all necessary assets for announcement such as artwork, biog, press release, image and circulate to all parties: Internally, ticket agents, pre-sale partners, venues and other media partners

· Create marketing launch plans for the campaign

· Liaise with ticket agents to arrange marketing support proposals & pre-sale support

· Where relevant set up and run pre-sale marketing with partners

· Liaise with venues to plan effective launch and marketing of the campaign

· Liaise with the venue to ensure the show is announced, to agree marketing support and to ensure venues display print and other support.

· Set-up on-sale advertising set – out in the marketing launch plan

· Monitor tickets sales using the sales sheet on a regular basis

· Keep accurate record of the marketing spend in the marketing budget and note all activity

· Liaise with the marketing agency, ticket agents and venues on the continued running of marketing activity to maximise ticket sales. This includes but is not limited to; Digital advertising, press, radio, outdoor, TV, print for venues and print distribution, PR opportunities, social media pushes on all platforms including sharing content into Facebook groups, database activity via all parties, sourcing new content

· Gather all invoices and create a marketing settlement

Closing date: 11pm, Sunday 27th February 2022

Please send covering letter and CV, stating the role for which you’re applying, to careers@kilimanjarolive.co.uk