Marketing - Campaign Manager

As one of the UK’s most prolific live entertainment promoters, Kilimanjaro live will deliver over 700 tours and events in 2022 including Ed Sheeran, Andrea Bocelli, Simply Red, Hans Zimmer, Craig David, Phoebe Bridges and Stereophonics. Kilimanjaro also takes a proactive approach to the development of new acts and talent. Now seeking a new member of the marketing team reporting to the Group Head of Marketing, the Campaign Manager will assume responsibility for the creation, implementation, and monitoring of all the marketing functions for the shows and tours assigned to them. This includes the set-up announcements/on-sale and full campaign through to the shows and financial settlement.

We are a company that values diversity and are committed to providing equal opportunity to every application we receive, recruiting on merit only.



Our ideal candidate will possess the following;

2/3 years of experience in a similar role.

A thorough understanding of the media mix and experience in media planning and buying. Including, Digital, Print Media, Radio and TV, Distribution & PR.

Up to date experience in booking, running and reporting on digital media campaigns and using social media platforms.

Knowledge and passion for the live music industry and touring.

Accuracy and exceptional attention to detail.

Ability to maintain effective communication with multiple departments internally and externally.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple deadlines.

Strong organisational, interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal).

Good working knowledge of MS office.

Experience with Adobe Creative Cloud programmes, specifically Photoshop and InDesign is a bonus.



Key Responsibilities

· To devise, implement and monitor marketing initiatives for campaigns, in order to promote ticket sales.

· Oversee the creation and approval of creative assets with the PA and Designer

· Gather all necessary assets for announcement such as artwork, biog, press release, image and circulate to all parties: Internally, ticket agents, pre-sale partners, venues and other media partners

· Create marketing launch plans for the campaign

· Liaise with ticket agents to arrange marketing support proposals & pre-sale support

· Where relevant set up and run pre-sale marketing with partners

· Liaise with the venue to ensure the show is announced, to agree marketing support and to ensure venues display print and other support.

· Set-up on-sale advertising set – out in the marketing launch plan

· Monitor tickets sales using the sales sheet on a regular basis

· Keep accurate record of the marketing spend in the marketing budget and note all activity

· Liaise with the marketing agency, ticket agents and venues on the continued running of marketing activity to maximise ticket sales. This includes but is not limited to; Digital advertising, press, radio, outdoor, TV, print for venues and print distribution, PR opportunities, social media pushes on all platforms including sharing content into Facebook groups, database activity via all parties, sourcing new content

· Gather all invoices and create a marketing settlement

Closing date: 5pm, Monday 28th March 2022

Please send covering letter and CV, stating the role for which you’re applying, to careers@kilimanjarolive.co.uk.