Background:

Raymond Gubbay Ltd (RGL) is a wholly owned division of Sony Music Masterworks and widely recognised as being at the forefront in its field of entertainment promotion both in the UK and around the world. This marketing role plays an active, integral part in supporting the marketing department’s many and varied activities supporting the Company’s presentations. In addition to the many concerts, tours and one off events, our hugely popular Light Trails have grown significantly in recent years and sees us as the market leader. Following the expansion of our business, RGL is seeking to appoint a full time energetic and enthusiastic Marketing Campaigns Coordinator to join its busy marketing team at this exciting time in RGL’s development.

What you will do:

Work alongside members of the marketing team in order to help deliver effective marketing campaigns and assist the department in carrying out its duties in a timely and efficient way.

Liaise with venue’s marketing teams & media agencies to help plan & implement the marketing campaigns for RGL’s range of touring shows and light trails in a timely manner.

Assist with the preparation, editing and resizing of assets to deadline for the marketing campaigns.

Coordinate, create and run marketing campaigns for both concerts and Light Trails.

Maintain accurate records to ensure that campaigns remain on budget.

Provide analysis and feedback to other members of the marketing team to ensure they are kept informed of campaign developments.

Liaise with other departments within the company to help facilitate the progress of events in development.

Assist in the company’s email and social media marketing campaigns, both organic and paid

Create and coordinate link building strategies, content marketing strategies on social media for both concerts and Light Trails.

Manage the company’s ever-expanding library of image & video assets

Attend the Company’s events and photoshoots as required, supporting the marketing teams to maintain high levels of delivery and act as an RGL representative on-site (this will require some out of hours working and occasional travel in the UK).

Who you are:

Experienced in working within a marketing environment.

Energetic, highly-motivated, passionate and creative with excellent communication skills.

Have a track record of developing engaging online content across multiple platforms.

A passion for social media.

Actively keep abreast of new social media platforms, web technologies, and digital marketing trends.

Creative copy writing skills for conventional marketing and social media

Vocal and confident to present ideas

Passionate for entertainment

Able to prioritise workload and adhere to deadlines

Benefits:

Company Pension scheme & other benefits

To apply:

Please send your CV and a letter of application by email to: marketing@raymondgubbay.co.uk

Closing date for applications: 11 July 2021