SUMMARY JOB DESCRIPTION / PROFILE

Job Title:

Marketing Campaigns Manager

Immediate Supervisor:

Head of Marketing & PR

SJM Concerts are at the forefront of the live music & entertainment market in the UK. We promote the biggest UK acts and many world-renowned artistes in the concert and events industry.

General Purpose:

To work as a part of our busy marketing team to maximise exposure of events promoted by SJM Concerts. To implement and manage marketing campaigns to generate sales for new tours and events via various platforms including digital, press, radio, TV, outdoor and print.

To be highly efficient, organised and enthusiastic, with an ability to thrive under pressure in a high-pressured environment - and a passion for the music industry is a must.

To market all events promoted by SJM Concerts in conjunction with the promoters and directors in a cost effective, efficient manner to the excellent first-class standards upon which SJM Concerts has built its reputation.

Key Responsibilities:

Creating and managing effective and innovative marketing campaigns for SJM tours and events to the exceptional standard by which SJM is known.

Working closely with other members of the marketing, press and digital teams to ensure marketing campaigns are executed fully and effectively.

Coordinating the creation of tour artwork, video trailers and other marketing assets as required, and the process of getting assets approved with promoters, agents and management.

Liaising with partners and external agencies to coordinate and book digital, print outdoor, TV and radio advertising campaigns.

Agreeing media deals and contras with relevant event partners and sponsors for SJM tours and events.

Working with the SJM digital team to implement online marketing activity including social media announcements, sponsored posts & online ads including PPC, video pre-roll, audio & display.

Working alongside SJM's ticketing department and external partners to facilitate the setup of artist, venue and external pre-sales as required.

Liaising with venues, tickets agents, media partners & agents to ensure they have all essential materials for new event / tour announcements and maintaining correspondence throughout campaigns.

Being reactive to tours and events going on sale, and adapting marketing plans in real time as required in line with ticket sales / rate of sale and sales projections.

Monitoring and adhering to marketing budgets as agreed with the respective SJM promoter.

Working with the wider marketing team to oversee print distribution campaigns including hand to hand flyering, creating multi leaflets, organising door drops, poster runs and bespoke street marketing initiatives.

Offering creative ideas and suggestions for tour and event announcements and general marketing pushes as required.

Identifying and presenting new marketing trends to help develop the way shows and tours are marketed to relevant audiences.

To work out of hours as required, including on site at festivals and outdoor shows.

To fulfil any other duties as requested by the SJM Directors or the Head of Marketing & PR.

Skills / Qualifications required:

A suitable qualification and/or education to degree level is desired, and a minimum of 3 years marketing experience is required preferably in a music, live entertainment, creative arts, cultural or lifestyle position.

A confident, proactive individual with experience of working under pressure across multiple projects to tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Experience and knowledge of all relevant marketing channels (including digital, social media, print, street-marketing, radio and TV) is highly desirable.

Experience of budget management and booking advertising that will offer an effective return on investment.

A strong passion, knowledge & understanding of the music / live events industry is essential.

Exceptional communication skills and an ability to write concisely.

Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail.

Enthusiasm for the role and a willingness to work as part of a close team.

Location: Manchester

Closing date: Noon, Friday 29 April 2022

Please send CV and covering letter to vacancies@sjmconcerts.com.