Hours: 35 hours per week (Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm) plus weekend & evening work as appropriate. In addition to your statutory office hours, you will be required to work 24 events per annum pro rata. National & International travel may be required.

Holiday: 28 days annual holiday including national holidays.

JOY. are independent concert promoters & event organisers based in the heart of Brighton. We promote in excess of 200 events across the UK every year for an eclectic range of artists including Interpol, Architects, The Flaming Lips, Bat For Lashes, Declan McKenna, Moderat, Gaz Coombes, The Big Moon, RY X, Kamaal Williams, Stereolab, Miles Kane, 2manydjs, The Damned, John Newman, Inhaler, Skunk Anansie, Orville Peck, Dead Kennedys, Kokoroko, The Lathums, Shame, Father John Misty and many more.

As well as concert promotion we manage the diaries of several established music venues including Concorde2 in Brighton. We also run several festivals in England including On The Beach Festival, which most recently saw a total of 34,000 music lovers gather on Brighton Beach across 4 days to see sold out performances from Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, Andy C and more.

We are looking for a creative and driven individual to join our team as a Marketing Co-ordinator. This individual will be responsible for overseeing and implementing all aspects of marketing for JOY. and our client venues & festivals.

Responsibilities

Manage day to day activities across online and social media accounts for JOY. and all affiliated companies

Develop and implement excellent marketing strategies across online and out of home

Manage and record marketing campaign budgets

Build and execute Facebook advertising marketing campaigns to drive ticket sales and increase brand awareness

Design bespoke and template-based artwork & digital content, event listings and engaging social media content

Arrange local and regional print orders and distribution

Manage and update listings on the JOY. web page

Create general newsletters and dedicated event mailers

Identify new avenues and channels to connect with potential customer bases

Liaise with industry partners on artist & event marketing strategies & plans

National & International event work and company representation where required

Personal Requirements