Marketing & Communications Manager

Are you a dynamic marcomms professional looking for a fast moving and challenging role?

This is an exciting time for a marcomms professional to join the ISM, the leading professional body for musicians with a reputation for its top rate services and campaigning. The ISM has doubled in size over the past 10 years and now has close on 10,000 members who come from every part of the music world.

You will be an experienced marcomms professional with a deep understanding of brand and growing business and profile across all platforms. You will be a proactive and dynamic problem solver with a real passion for design, innovation, ideas and collaboration. You will be responsible for delivering marcomms strategies across the ISM, the ISM Trust and the ISM Members Fund and ensuring that income targets are met.

A team player, you will thrive on going the extra mile and working in a fast-paced creative environment where the ability to multitask and work collaboratively across different disciplines is vital. You will have excellent written and interpersonal skills with great attention to detail.

You will be joining a professional staff team based in Bayswater, London where the emphasis is on good communication and team work.

A full job description can be found at https://www.ism.org/about/vacancies

To apply please send a full CV and covering letter saying why you are right the person for the job to recruitment@ism.org

Closing date is Monday 23 March 2020 at 9.00 a.m. Interviews will be held during the following two weeks.