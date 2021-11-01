Job Title:

Marketing Coordinator

Immediate Supervisor:

Head of Marketing & PR

SJM Concerts are at the forefront of the live music & entertainment market in the UK. We promote the biggest UK acts and many world-renowned artistes in the concert and events industry.

General Purpose:

To work as part of our busy marketing team to maximise exposure of events promoted by SJM Concerts. To implement marketing campaigns to generate sales for new tours and events via various platforms including digital, press, radio, TV, outdoor and print.

To be highly efficient, organised and enthusiastic, with an ability to thrive under pressure in a stressful environment - and a passion for the music industry is a must.

To market all events promoted by SJM Concerts in conjunction with the promoters and directors in a cost effective, efficient manner to the excellent first-class standards upon which SJM Concerts has built its reputation.

Key Responsibilities:

Working closely with members of the marketing, press and digital teams you will create and implement marketing campaigns for SJM tours and events.

Liaising with partners and external agencies to coordinate and book print, digital, outdoor, TV and radio advertising campaigns.

Coordinating the creation of tour artwork and video trailer creatives and the process of getting assets approved with promoters, agents and management for both print and online.

Working with the SJM digital team to implement online marketing activity including social media announcements, sponsored posts & online ads including PPC, video pre-roll, audio & display.

Offering creative ideas and suggestions for tour and event announcements and general marketing pushes as required.

To monitor and adhere to marketing budgets as agreed with the respective SJM promoter.

Working alongside SJM’s ticketing department to facilitate the setup of artist, venue and external pre-sales as required.

Liaising with venues, tickets agents, media partners & agents to ensure they have all essential materials for new event / tour announcements and maintaining correspondence throughout campaigns.

Overseeing print distribution campaigns including hand to hand flyering, creating multi leaflets, organizing door drops, poster runs and bespoke street marketing initiatives.

Working with the Marketing Admin & Campaigns Manager to ensure all necessary department administration including invoicing, multi-campaign spend division and any other filing is logged and processed efficiently.

To work out of hours as required, including on site at festivals and outdoor shows.

To fulfil any other duties as requested by the Directors or the Head of Marketing & PR.

Skills / Qualifications required:

A suitable qualification and/or education to degree level is desired, and a minimum of 2 years marketing experience is required preferably in a music, live entertainment, creative arts, cultural or lifestyle position.

A strong knowledge & understanding of the music / live industry is preferable.

Experience and knowledge of relevant marketing channels (including social media, print, street-marketing, digital, radio and TV) is highly desirable.

Experience working under pressure to tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Experience of budget management and booking advertising that will offer an effective return on investment.

Ability to handle multiple projects at any one time and to work to deadlines.

Exceptional communication skills and an ability to write concisely.

Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail.

Enthusiasm for the role and a willingness to assist and work as part of a strong team.

Location: Manchester

Closing date: Noon, Friday 26 November 2021

Please send CV and covering letter to vacancies@sjmconcerts.com.