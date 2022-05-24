Stones Throw Records is seeking a full-time Marketing Director, Digital and Streaming. This role is based in our Los Angeles office. The position will lead the label’s direct relationships with DSPs, oversee the execution of digital marketing and streaming strategies tailored to individual artist campaigns, and educate the team on the latest developments in the streaming and digital space. The ideal candidate will have 5+ years music business experience in marketing with emphasis in digital and streaming ecosystem. Familiarity with the label’s voice, ethos, fan base and our artists’ music is essential. This position reports to the General Manager.

For consideration, please send a resume with a cover letter to jobs@stonesthrow.com.

ABOUT STONES THROW

Stones Throw Records is an independent record label founded in 1996 by DJ Peanut Butter Wolf with offices in Los Angeles and London. Known for a richly diverse roster, past touchstone releases include albums by Madvillain, J Dilla, Madlib, Mayer Hawthorne, Dam-Funk and Aloe Blacc . The current roster includes artists such as Sudan Archives, Mild High Club, Knxwledge, Mndsgn, Benny Sings, NxWorries (Anderson. Paak & Knxwledge), Automatic, Jerry Paper, John Carroll Kirby, Kiefer and Los Retros.

Responsibilities:

Lead the development and execution of creative and compelling digital marketing campaigns for new releases, key catalog titles and other label initiatives.

Identify and present new opportunities for artists at DSPs and with other digital partners and help coordinate pitches and strategie for pursuing these opportunities.

Oversee implementation of creative marketing strategies by project managers and optimize department processes, including the execution of campaigns across all social platforms including Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, TikTok etc.

Build and maintain relationships with DSPs such as Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Amazon, Deezer, Tidal, Soundcloud etc. In addition, help our artists and staff understand the current streaming and digital landscape.

Oversee digital advertising planning to grow our audiences and promote our campaigns.

Develop and maintain systems for measuring analytics to optimize ROI

Create detailed reporting of all marketing work on individual campaigns to share with internal teams and artists management

Develop and maintain contacts in the creative services (e.g. video directors, animators, videographers, photographers, designers, etc.) and oversee creation of creative content including music videos, online campaigns and other promotional marketing assets.

Analyze streaming data and advise regarding strategy and opportunities.

Monitor SEO and metrics

Oversee implementation of best practices

Interface with artists, managers, publicists, booking agents, radio promotion and other 3 rd party partners.

Analyze and quantify success and efficiency of digital advertising, social engagement and conversion and partnerships

Skills & Experience:

5+ years professional experience at record label or equivalent with focus in digital marketing and streaming

Strong work ethic and organization skills with ability to thrive in high-paced work environment, multi-task and prioritize

Strong relationships with DSPs, in the US and internationally

Deep knowledge of analytic tools available on social platforms and ability to clearly communicate insights from available data

Contacts in the creative services arena (e.g. video directors, videographers, photographers, designers, etc.)

Resourceful at working within independent label budgets.

Education: College Degree Required

Benefits:

Paid Health Insurance Plan and Premium

401 K Matching

Paid Holidays including end of year closure from Dec. 24-Jan. 1.

Paid Time off

Stones Throw is an equal opportunity employer, embraces diversity and is committed to a working environment where no one will be treated less favorably on grounds of their sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, religion, belief or age.