Marketing Director

The company:

fabric is the UK’s leading electronic music business. Since opening in 1999, the team’s relentless focus on presenting high-quality music in a striking setting has made fabric one of the world’s most revered late-night music venues. fabric has 4 times been voted #1 Club in the World and has welcomed over 7 million patrons in the 20 years. In November 2001 fabric launched its eponymous record label, which now boasts some 246 releases and has sold over 3 million units, and in more recent years the business has expanded to a wider range of artist releases as well as events around the world – across four continents in 2019.

Role and responsibilities:

We are looking for a passionate, results-driven marketing team leader with a professional background in digital marketing and campaign execution. Interest in music industry and an intuitive understanding of audience needs / communication channels is a plus; must have drive and desire to help build a multinational business with a rigorous, data-driven approach to marketing.

This role will also have P&L responsibility, overseeing fabric records and Houndstooth, as well as our subscription business (fabricfirst).

You will be expected to:

Lead campaign marketing (for fabric venue & other fabric programmes)

Plan the campaign marketing plan for the overall seasonal programme as well as individual events

Develop digital marketing strategy (inc. channel, budget & audience plan and KPIs) across key partners (facebook, RA etc.) to support ticket sales; track performance to optimize future marketing decisions

Execute quarterly high-quality seasonal launch campaign (creative assets + media coverage), liaising with agency and marketing partners as needed

Develop community marketing strategy to engage high-value niches & clusters to support ticket sales

Oversee the creation of marketing content, ensuring campaign assets from promoters is in place and marketing copy tailored to audience and artist needs;

Secure unique content and organise artist interviews where possible

For in-house shows, where needed, book and manage photographers, videographers, designers & illustrators

Lead PR and social / content marketing

Develop and execute active PR / earned media strategy to build brand awareness in UK and globally for fabric and Houndstooth

Oversee fabric-owned social accounts and establish overall content marketing strategy / KPIs

Set strategy / goals and relevant approach to grow fabric followers, interactions and engagement

Manage team to oversee creation of social media updates, messaging, content, platforms and roll-out

Monitor digital activity including analytics and reporting against metrics and report back

Manage and grow fabric's database including audience segmentation

Oversee Fabric Records & ecommerce business

Manage fabric records / Houndstooth team with overall P&L responsibility for results

Develop their marketing strategy and ensure aligned / supportive of overall fabric marketing

Oversee e-commerce strategy, inc. establishment of KPIs and targets for FWW team

Manage and revitalize fabricfirst subscription service

Personal and professional qualifications:

Proven track record of digital marketing and campaign-driven execution — 6+ years experience

Direct experience managing digital campaigns, developing online channels & community strategy, and evaluating investment vs. returns

Entrepreneurial, creative and ROI-focused mindset

Organised, prioritised and structured approach to project management

Basic Adobe and Wordpress skills preferable

Excel and Powerpoint or Keynote capability essential

Please send your cover letter and CV to info@fabriclondon.com