Marketing Director
The company:
fabric is the UK’s leading electronic music business. Since opening in 1999, the team’s relentless focus on presenting high-quality music in a striking setting has made fabric one of the world’s most revered late-night music venues. fabric has 4 times been voted #1 Club in the World and has welcomed over 7 million patrons in the 20 years. In November 2001 fabric launched its eponymous record label, which now boasts some 246 releases and has sold over 3 million units, and in more recent years the business has expanded to a wider range of artist releases as well as events around the world – across four continents in 2019.
Role and responsibilities:
We are looking for a passionate, results-driven marketing team leader with a professional background in digital marketing and campaign execution. Interest in music industry and an intuitive understanding of audience needs / communication channels is a plus; must have drive and desire to help build a multinational business with a rigorous, data-driven approach to marketing.
This role will also have P&L responsibility, overseeing fabric records and Houndstooth, as well as our subscription business (fabricfirst).
You will be expected to:
- Lead campaign marketing (for fabric venue & other fabric programmes)
- Plan the campaign marketing plan for the overall seasonal programme as well as individual events
- Develop digital marketing strategy (inc. channel, budget & audience plan and KPIs) across key partners (facebook, RA etc.) to support ticket sales; track performance to optimize future marketing decisions
- Execute quarterly high-quality seasonal launch campaign (creative assets + media coverage), liaising with agency and marketing partners as needed
- Develop community marketing strategy to engage high-value niches & clusters to support ticket sales
- Oversee the creation of marketing content, ensuring campaign assets from promoters is in place and marketing copy tailored to audience and artist needs;
- Secure unique content and organise artist interviews where possible
- For in-house shows, where needed, book and manage photographers, videographers, designers & illustrators
- Lead PR and social / content marketing
- Develop and execute active PR / earned media strategy to build brand awareness in UK and globally for fabric and Houndstooth
- Oversee fabric-owned social accounts and establish overall content marketing strategy / KPIs
- Set strategy / goals and relevant approach to grow fabric followers, interactions and engagement
- Manage team to oversee creation of social media updates, messaging, content, platforms and roll-out
- Monitor digital activity including analytics and reporting against metrics and report back
- Manage and grow fabric's database including audience segmentation
- Oversee Fabric Records & ecommerce business
- Manage fabric records / Houndstooth team with overall P&L responsibility for results
- Develop their marketing strategy and ensure aligned / supportive of overall fabric marketing
- Oversee e-commerce strategy, inc. establishment of KPIs and targets for FWW team
- Manage and revitalize fabricfirst subscription service
Personal and professional qualifications:
- Proven track record of digital marketing and campaign-driven execution — 6+ years experience
- Direct experience managing digital campaigns, developing online channels & community strategy, and evaluating investment vs. returns
- Entrepreneurial, creative and ROI-focused mindset
- Organised, prioritised and structured approach to project management
- Basic Adobe and Wordpress skills preferable
- Excel and Powerpoint or Keynote capability essential
Please send your cover letter and CV to info@fabriclondon.com