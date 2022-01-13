Marketing & Events Manager – Absolute Radio & Jazz FM

JOB INTRODUCTION

We are looking for a dynamic Marketing Manager to join the Absolute Radio and Jazz FM teams. The overall aim of the role is to devise and implement key marketing campaigns and strategies for the Absolute Radio network and Jazz FM. Working with the Head of Marketing you’ll deliver multi-layered campaigns, events and marketing communications to drive reach. The role will have a focus on Absolute Radio.

ROLE RESPONSIBILITY

Plan and deliver marketing campaigns for the Absolute Radio network and Jazz FM

Develop and maintain brand partnerships

Lead digital marketing planning and implementation

Delivery of some live events and sessions

Deliver internal cross promotion campaigns and podcast launches

Work with the PR team to maximize opportunities

Act as a brand guardian, ensuring the brands are communicated in line with brand guidelines

Manage visual identity for the brands, and marketing content creation including briefing of artwork/ video and managing photoshoots

Produce end of campaign reports for all key marketing activity

Support on the promotion of the Premium subscription service

Budget and invoice management

Co-line manage Marketing Assistant

Deputise for the Head of Marketing

Be available on an ad-hoc basis to work on projects, initiatives, events outside of normal working hours and potentially across other Bauer Radio brands

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE