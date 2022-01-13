Marketing & Events Manager – Absolute Radio & Jazz FM
JOB INTRODUCTION
We are looking for a dynamic Marketing Manager to join the Absolute Radio and Jazz FM teams. The overall aim of the role is to devise and implement key marketing campaigns and strategies for the Absolute Radio network and Jazz FM. Working with the Head of Marketing you’ll deliver multi-layered campaigns, events and marketing communications to drive reach. The role will have a focus on Absolute Radio.
ROLE RESPONSIBILITY
- Plan and deliver marketing campaigns for the Absolute Radio network and Jazz FM
- Develop and maintain brand partnerships
- Lead digital marketing planning and implementation
- Delivery of some live events and sessions
- Deliver internal cross promotion campaigns and podcast launches
- Work with the PR team to maximize opportunities
- Act as a brand guardian, ensuring the brands are communicated in line with brand guidelines
- Manage visual identity for the brands, and marketing content creation including briefing of artwork/ video and managing photoshoots
- Produce end of campaign reports for all key marketing activity
- Support on the promotion of the Premium subscription service
- Budget and invoice management
- Co-line manage Marketing Assistant
- Deputise for the Head of Marketing
- Be available on an ad-hoc basis to work on projects, initiatives, events outside of normal working hours and potentially across other Bauer Radio brands
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE
- Proven marketing experience – ideally within a similar industry such as broadcast or media
- You’ll have experience in planning and delivering multi-layered marketing campaigns, including paid digital and social
- Excellent creative, written and verbal communication skills
- Highly organised with excellent attention to detail
- A real passion for the brands and what we do
- Outstanding project management skills with the ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment
- Proficient with Microsoft Office & Teams (or similar), and photoshop
- Can-do attitude and a team player
- Experience in working with critical stakeholders