About EVENTIM:

Operating in 24 countries, we are Europe’s largest ticketing and live entertainment company. Through our technology and award-winning services, we provide unforgettable experiences to over 250 million people a year and operate some of the largest venues and festivals across Europe.

Based in the heart of London’s West End, eventim.co.uk was launched in 2009 to provide the UK market with a safe and secure online booking service for a wide range of live events including concerts, theatre, attractions and sport. Offerings such as FanTicket (quick and simple souvenir ticket production) and FanBonus (customer loyalty scheme offering 3% cashback) set us apart from the competition and offer greater value to our customers.

Today, thanks to our robust ticketing platforms, EVENTIM is considered one of the go-to ticketing websites and ticketing technology providers operating in the marketplace.

About the role:

We are looking to appoint a Marketing Executive to work within our existing marketing team to drive incremental ticket sales for some of the biggest artists, venues and events in the UK.

With proven experience in a similar role, the successful candidate will be able to plan and deliver effective marketing campaigns and provide marketing support to clients on a daily basis. A passion for live events, the drive to sell tickets, and excellent campaign creation skills are essential.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

To develop and deliver marketing plans and campaigns for events, experiences, venues and attractions ticketed by EVENTIM

To sustain and exceed client expectations with timely communication and a proactive approach

Working towards department KPI’s which attribute to the overall vision and goals set by the company

Design and implement quality email and App Marketing campaigns, to include email design and builds, copy writing and reporting for future optimization

Build tracking links to analyse and track marketing performance

Work alongside the Social Media and Content Executive to create social media assets for engagement and advertising campaigns

Edit marketing assets for all marketing channels; Website, App, social media, Google Ad Campaigns

Update and maintain the EVENTIM Website, App and client websites, using our internal CMS system and third-party platforms, e.g., Square Space

Support clients with pixel and tag management integration

Liaise with promoters, producers and external marketing agencies on scheduled activity and report on performance

Proof reading all marketing assets prior to sign off and distribution.

Develop and maintain effective client / supplier relationships on behalf of the Company

Develop and maintain effective teamwork across the Company

Skills and experiences:

Essential:

Previous experience in a similar role; including a proven track record of developing effective marketing campaigns that deliver results

Experience in working with business intelligence and social media platforms; to include Google Analytics, Microstrategy, Sprout Social, Facebook Business etc.

Ability to design and edit campaign creatives using Adobe Creative Cloud; in particular Photoshop

Excellent written and verbal communication skills to effectively present information to a wide range of audiences

Ability to learn new systems quickly and thoroughly.

Desirable:

Experience in working in the live entertainment industry

Experience of brand management and / or development

Experience in working with Google Analytics 360

Behaviours:

The following attributes determine how the role will be carried out and are required to be a success:

A highly motivated and conscientious individual with the ability to work well under pressure, to make key decisions and to motivate others

A fast learner with enthusiasm and excitement for challenging environments and wanting to change the status quo

A rigorous approach to work and an eye for detail

Ability to multitask clients and workload, dependent on urgency and client demands

Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts and draw valid conclusions

Ability to act and learn through their own initiative and execute objectives without day-to-day supervision

Ability to use self-initiative as well as work within a team

Adaptability in order to move within an ever-changing commercial environment

Pro-active attitude; must have the drive to succeed

Pro-active nature; a flexible approach to hours of work and location of duties

Benefits:

For further information on the benefits that EVENTIM provides to our employees, please visit www.eventimb2b.co.uk.

COVID-19:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EVENTIM is currently operating a policy of hybrid work patterns. Location (above) will be based upon UK government advice at the time of appointment.

How to apply:

If your skills and experiences match that of this job description, please submit your current CV including full employment history, educational information and relevant experiences, by completing the form below. The deadline for all submissions is Monday 21st February 2022.

Please note due to a high volume of applications for our roles, we reserve the right to close all vacancies earlier than the advertised date without notice. To avoid disappointment please apply as soon as possible. All applicants will be notified of the outcome of their submission via email.

All roles at EVENTIM are subject to full background screening. Furthermore, we require proof of all professional qualifications applicable to this role.

Equal Opportunities:

EVENTIM is an equal opportunities employer and positively encourages applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of sex, race, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, religion or belief, marital status, or pregnancy and maternity.