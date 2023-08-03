Marketing Executive

ABOUT MR BONGO:

Mr Bongo started life in 1989 as a small record shop underneath Daddy Kool’s Reggae Store on Berwick Street in London. We were the first shop to sell vinyl releases from independent hip hop labels such as Def Jam, Rawkus, Nervous and Big Beat outside of the USA. We also became an established bearer for hard-to-find, classic Latin music, particularly Brazilian, outside of the Americas.

Our roster features some of the finest Brazilian, Latin, Reggae, African, Soul and Jazz artists including Ebo Taylor, Terry Callier, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Hollie Cook, Protoje, Incredible Bongo Band, Wildstyle, Mike D (Beastie Boys), Jorge Ben, Joyce, Seu Jorge, Arthur Verocai, Marcos Valle, SOYUZ, Kit Sebastian, Surprise Chef, DJ Marky and Luke Una amongst many, many others.

At the end of 2016 we opened a new record store in Brighton beneath our new offices. We have hosted many brilliant in-store events including Luke Una, Jamz Supernova, Geology, Sassy J, DJ Format and others.

OUR MISSION

To discover and revive incredible historical music through our extensive re-issue catalogue with integrity and care.

To discover new and exciting artists across the world and release their music to our wonderful audience.

To create a happy, positive working environment for our staff.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR:

Someone with 3 years+ Marketing experience working within music marketing or similar role.

Photoshop or similar program experience is essential.

WHAT YOU’LL BE DOING:

Working closely with the Marketing Manager in the planning and implementation of marketing activity for the label and artists internationally.

Liaising directly with artists, managers, agents, and other team members in order to execute against marketing campaigns.

Assisting with release metadata creation where required.

Social Media management for Mr Bongo label. Planning, content publishing, engagement, measurement and analysis.

Content creation for label and artist's needs (where appropriate).

Ecommerce - assist with management of Mr Bongo D2C platforms (Shopify + Bandcamp). This includes Mr Bongo product uploads, sales campaigns, stock allocation for key titles, liaising with Mr Bongo USA warehouse team.

Email marketing management.

Supporting the Mr Bongo in-house PR function. Handling different aspects of publicity, plugging and pitching.

Supporting with different aspects of event management.

Working in support role for the wholesale team.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Bags of initiative.

Adaptable within a free-flowing environment.

Excellent rapport at all levels of the business.

Personal accountability and excellent time-management.

Organised, efficient and reliable.

Passionate about music.

WHAT WE OFFER:

Company Pension Plan.

Great working environment – small, friendly, relaxed team.

25 days annual leave.

Hybrid working model.

Staff discount on records.

Free gig tickets and team socials.

Mr Bongo Records is an equal opportunities employer. We embrace diversity and are committed to a working environment where no one will be treated less favourably on grounds of their sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, religion, belief or age.

Please send your CV, cover letter and any links to samples of your work to: jane@mrbongo.com

Closing date for application: Monday 28th August, 2023.