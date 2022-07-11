Marketing Manager, Academy Events

Job Summary:

Company: Academy Music Group

Department: Academy Events

Location: London

Reports to: Promoter, Academy Events

Working Hours: Permanent, full time

Role Description

To manage the sales and marketing function for Academy Events tours, liaising with promoters, agencies, marketing departments and PR – seeking creative marketing opportunities, maximizing ticket sales and other such revenues by developing and managing key marketing campaigns in line with Academy Music Group’s strategic objectives and past sales analytics. To recruit, train and mentor the Academy Events marketing personnel.

What it’s like to work in the Team

Academy Events are the in-house promoters for the ever-expanding Academy Music Group of iconic music venues. A diverse group of individuals made up of promoters, marketing, finance, and production, the team all share the same passion for promoting exciting shows and tours, working across an extensive network of venues representing both established acts and up-and-coming talent.

Who you are

Competencies / Skills / Knowledge / Experience

Knowledge of the live music and club industry or similar role within the entertainment industry with proven track record of identifying opportunities and developing new initiatives.

Experienced campaign manager with knowledge of promoting/marketing from the ground up.

Established contacts within both music and marketing.

Experience of coordinating a team, or client account management.

Engaging, clear and confident communicator.

Knowledge and experience of print and online marketing methods, media buying and best practice.

Experience of copy writing and editing.

Exceptional attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to, priorities', organise and multi-task with excellent time management.

Ability to manage marketing budgets.

Behaviours

The following attributes determine how the role will be carried out and are required to be a success

Ability to combine analysis with creativity in order to develop new ideas.

Proactive team player.

What the role includes

Working alongside Academy Events promoters, responsible for managing and delivering complete, strategic marketing campaigns for events within Academy Events across multiple genres.

Effective reporting of marketing cost expenditure working within set budgets.

Working with the wider head office marketing team to analyse sales data using all available resources.

To work closely with Academy Music Group marketing and PR teams and any appointed designers and agencies to devise, coordinate, develop and deliver the production and distribution of all advertising, printed materials and online assets, following business models, templates branding, and marketing approaches set by head office and Academy Events.

Actively conduct market research and analysis regularly attending a cross section of shows to identify developments in audience profiles.

Work with marketing departments across a variety of external organisations, including promoter offices and local outlets as well as media and promotional channels to ensure coordinated campaign and approach.

Develop strong relationships with all appointed parties holding regular comms to coordinate and support all marketing activity.

Monitor ticket sales to maximise the marketing impact of shows and tours, modifying campaigns in line with sales trends.

Implement the Academy Events social media strategy, developing and growing these channels (currently Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram).

Possess a strong understanding of social media trends, and the ability to create engaging social media content and copy to target different audience demographics.

Managing social media advert campaign creation, audience targeting and insight reporting.

Ensure brand guidelines and partnership agreements are adhered to at all times in marketing collateral.

In line with local marketing departments manage all available inventory across the group – internal screen slots, house ads on websites, features in listings etc.

To recruit, motivate, train, and manage wider Academy Events marketing team, setting objectives and monitoring performance and workload.

To undertake any other reasonable duties as and when required.

Equal Opportunities

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and homelife. As a growing business we will encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities. #AMG

The Company

AMG is part of Live Nation Entertainment which is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 19th July 2022. We reserve the right to close applications at any time.