Marketing Manager, Atlantic Records

A little bit about our team:

Atlantic Records is home to some of the most celebrated artists in the world today including Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Charli XCX, Anne-Marie, Twenty One Pilots, Jess Glynne, Clean Bandit and many more.

Atlantic’s rich history is distinguished by an array of legendary artists who broke new ground and set new musical standards. Today it remains recognised and revered around the world as being synonymous with artistry and quality, demonstrating unrelenting passion for discovering exciting emerging artists and developing long-term careers

Why this could be your next big break:

This role will market key UK and US frontline repertoire in the UK, and be responsible for developing UK owned Artist repertoire alongside other Atlantic departments. The role oversees a cross section of mainstream projects; from pop to alternative, dance to black music.

Here you’ll get to:

To be responsible for devising and running the marketing campaigns for frontline Atlantic UK/US titles as defined by Head of Marketing.

Foster close working relationships with artist, artist management and international territories especially the US, creating strategic marketing plans to showcase domestic ambitions for international repertoire.

Understanding and applying data and insight learnings to all campaigns to form best practice strategies.

Work closely with agents to capitalize on live activity.

Generation of effective Sales tools and Marketing material designed to promote Artist albums including creative advertising assets (TV, digital, press, online, radio, outdoor) and presenting to Commercial Sales team.

Liaise with Head of Marketing to formulate budgets and work with internal departments including A&R, Sales, Production, Synch Licensing, Business Affairs and Finance as well as outside agencies such as designers, media agencies, PR companies to originate and release major products.

Partner with key social content & music platforms around our campaigns (including but not limited to Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube).

Manage release schedules, budgets and provide album ideas around gifting market periods, artist tours and any other key release opportunities.

Analysis of music market (physical and digital).

About you:

An excellent grasp of the UK music market and passionate about this area of the business.

Strong all-round marketing skill including Digital, Radio, Press, Online, TV advertising, and audience development.

Strong data proficiency and ability to interpret information for strategic decision making.

Experience of working different genre acts, from developing to established.

A firm understanding of streaming and the role it plays within the modern business.

Experience of the live sector and able to confidently advise on strategies for domestic and international repertoire.

About us:

With its broad and diverse roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, East West, Elektra, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers with a catalogue of more than one million copyrights worldwide.

For more than four decades, WMG has been an industry-leading force in providing a world-class array of services designed to help artists and labels grow their careers and their businesses. Artist & Label Services is the umbrella for WEA (Warner-Elektra-Atlantic) – the pioneering WEA distribution and marketing network – and Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – the ground-breaking global distribution company for independent artists and labels.

