At Warner Music Group (WMG), we’re a global collective of music makers and music lovers, tech innovators and inspired entrepreneurs, game-changing creatives and passionate team members. Here, we know that each talent makes our collective bolder and brighter. We are guided by four core principles that underpin everything we do across all our diverse businesses:

Music is Everything: Music is our passion, and we can never get enough. Tastes, trends, and tech will change, but great artists and songwriters will always be our driving force.

Global Growth, Local Expertise: Music is a global language. Through communication and collaboration, our success can come from anywhere and translate everywhere.

Innovation and Insight: Pushing the boundaries requires the best information and the boldest imagination. We use both to create the future.

Empowered by People: Like the artists we serve and the music they make, our differences make us stronger. This is a place where every talent can belong and build a career.

Job Title: Marketing Manager, Dance & Electronic, Atlantic Records UK



A little bit about our team:

Atlantic Records is home to some of the most ground-breaking and exciting artists in the world, including Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Burna Boy and KSI. Dance music is a fast-growing part of the label, with releases from artists including Fred again.., Joel Corry, Nathan Dawe, Riton, Goodboys, salute, Partiboi69 & more across our Atlantic, Asylum and SIGNAL >> SUPPLY brands. We are extremely ambitious in this area and are looking to expand the team.

Your role:

Atlantic Records UK is looking for a Marketing Manager to join the team. This position will specialise in dance & electronic music, working across our commercial dance roster in addition to our underground-facing SIGNAL >> SUPPLY label. It is important that the applicant has strong connections in the Dance community and a deep knowledge of the space. Nurturing their own roster of domestic and US dance and electronic artists, they will be dynamic, creative, digitally savvy and organized, with an excellent understanding of music marketing and audience strategy.



Here you’ll get to:

Be responsible for the strategic direction, planning, implementation and management of your own roster of dance and electronic artist campaigns, informed by digital, social and streaming trends, especially across TikTok & Soundcloud

Develop the SIGNAL >> SUPPLY label brand through activations across streaming, club, merch & events Collaborate closely with internal and external teams including creative, digital, club promotions, radio promotions, audience, international, sync, promotions and brands to craft ground-breaking campaigns for your artists to deadline and budget

Commission creative assets and visual content, instigating, leading and managing the creative direction bespoke to each campaign

Champion your releases with the commercial teams, sharing campaign objectives, delivering powerful updates and participating in the formation of partner marketing strategy

Proactively seek out innovative ways to continually improve and develop your marketing campaigns and create opportunities for your roster of artists

Maximise opportunities across D2C, live, brand, sync and other non-traditional music label income. Create and nurture relationships with artists, artist managers and the music industry



About you:

Passionate about dance music with a broad understanding of where it fits within culture

Dynamic and outcome oriented, with a keen eye for detail and ability to deliver on ideas and objectives

Strong data proficiency and ability to interpret data to make strategic recommendations

Excellent communication skills with the ability to build strong internal and external relationships

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to communicate clearly and effectively

A hardworking and innovative thinker, who can multitask across several projects and work under pressure within a team environment



We’d love it if you also had:

Previous experience in a dance music environment, preferably within a record label.

WMG is committed to inclusion and diversity in all aspects of our business. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and will evaluate qualified applicants without regard to race, religion or belief, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or gender reassignment, marital or civil partnership status, disability, pregnancy, childbirth or any other characteristic protected by law.