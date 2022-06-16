Marketing Manager (Live Music/Digital)

Robomagic Live is the leading independent full-service promoter of live entertainment in the UK and Europe.

The business joined forces with leading North American promoter Outback Presents in April 2022.

Our ambition is to make the lives of both established and aspiring artistes fairer and more equitable. We are a talent-driven operation helping artists to navigate the tempestuous oceans that make up the 21st century music industry.

Transparency, innovation, and quality define Robomagic Live’ client services from on-sale to on-stage - whether through booking and production logistics, ticketing and pricing optimization, or unconventional eventised marketing. It’s this simple idea that guides everything: be a true partner to artists.

Position Summary:

An opportunity for a motivated individual with a proven history for audience development and digital marketing to lead the management team with tour marketing campaigns. The successful candidate will plan, implement and monitor creative marketing initiatives to enhance audience reach and sales.

The Marketing Manager is responsible for all marketing assets, advertising, and promotions for shows within the European region. This position will work in conjunction with artist managers, agents and marketing teams to develop effective integrated marketing plans that reach the correct demographic and target audiences for each show to drive conversions. You will be in constant communication with talent buyers, local and central leadership in order to oversee execution of best practices across email, social, media buying, Customer

Relationship Management, reporting, etc. This position will also be responsible for maintaining and tracking budgets to make sure funds are allocated correctly. This role will manage multiple budgets at once and place media that optimizes for right message, right time, right consumer to drive ticket sales. This role will be responsible for reporting on return on advertising spending, understanding success metrics, and leveraging centralised tools where appropriate.

Essential Functions:

Responsible for development and execution of integrated marketing and promotional plans for shows within assigned region. Collaborate with central marketing leadership and local team to plan the marketing spend and roll out long-term marketing initiatives. Generate and adhere to marketing budget. Book and account for all advertising and media ensuring funds are allocated to correct partners. Oversee advertising settlements for each show.

Build digital advertising plans and monitor daily to optimise campaigns for best performance to drive ticket sales. Develop ad copy. Implement ad schedules to appeal to a specific demographic and target customer.

Oversee and evaluate show performance market-by-market, making adjustments to meet marketing strategy in changing market or competitive conditions. Compile relevant demographic data to marketing teams and talent buyers in order to drive the most profitable ticket sales and successful marketing campaigns.

Work with central digital media buying, partnerships, CRM and creative teams to develop digital marketing plans for targeted audiences, custom creative and impactful partnership activations.

Supervise publicity, advance press interviews, secure and coordinate artist availability for promotions with management, label and public relations agencies.

Develop and pitch promotions to media outlets.

Be responsible for other duties day of show including but not limited to overseeing house photographers, live updates on social media day of show, escort media, coordinate meet and greets and guest list.

Create email marketing campaigns and edit content to ensure, CTR and conversions.

Oversee creation of graphics for ecards, banners, posters, social media post, radio station needs and emails.

Conduct marketing research and compile businesses for promotions based on fan interest/demographics including influencers.

Build and maintain relationships with local businesses for promotional opportunities. Collaborate with agencies and vendor partners like on marketing opportunities for shows, emails, banners and promotions

Required Qualifications:

2-4 years of related marketing work experience: media buying, executing digital media plans and omni-channel digital marketing, working with email, mobile and digital marketing programs and sourcing and managing content development and publishing

Excellent written, verbal and listing communication skills with a can-do attitude

Strong organisational skills with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment with competing priorities

Knowledge of MS Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Google AdWords,

Displays in-depth knowledge and understanding of Social Media platforms, their respective participants (Facebook, Twitter, Yelp, Google +Local, YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest etc.) and how each platform can be deployed in different scenarios

Knowledge of data analysis and budgeting

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to build and cultivate relationships

Demonstrates creativity and documented immersion in Social Media

Exhibits the ability to switch from the creative side of marketing to analytical side, ability to prove ideas are analytically sound

Team player with the confidence to take the lead and guide other employees when necessary (i.e.: content development, creation and editing of content, and online reputation management)

Knowledge of music industry

Culture and Equal Opportunities:

Robomagic Live strongly supports equal employment opportunity for all applicants regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, gender identity, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, marital status, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, sexual orientation, genetic information, or any other characteristic.

Our People is what makes us different and define our culture.