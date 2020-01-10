Marketing Manager - Music

Calling all UK Frontline Marketing Managers!

Handle has an amazing opportunity for a creative Marketing Manager to work across a hugely credible and varied roster at an established record label.

Based in London offices, this role would suit someone with previous experience of working on marketing campaigns for a frontline label. You will be responsible for creating and delivering marketing campaigns and strategies for the artists across the UK and International territories.

Key features will include:

Managing consumer marketing plans

Working closely with the other divisions of the label to deliver connected and cutting-edge strategies across the business.

Being responsible for the artist budgets in line with the agreed spends.

The ideal candidate will have:

Success at incorporating digital activity into marketing campaigns.

A strong understanding of the streaming space and playlisting, fundamentally on Spotify and Apple Music services.

Experience of working with a variety of acts and dealing with their budgets.

If your experience matches the requirements above and you would like to find out more about this fantastic Marketing Manager opportunity, please apply now!