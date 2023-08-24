Marketing Manager (part-time)

Asian Arts Agency is on the hunt for a part-time Marketing Manager to join the team. You'll have at least two years marketing, digital and social experience and be adept at creating content to help promote our organisation and events.

We have a full programme of activity coming up, so someone who can hit the ground running and provide support to the head of marketing. A significant part of the role will be to manage and maintain our reporting requirements both internally and for partners.

The person appointed to the role should ideally have experience in the arts and event sector and an interest in music. They should also be able to brief in additional content producers as required to help create content for owned and earned channels.

The full job spec can be found here with details on how to apply.

Email/web address for applicants to reply to jobs@asianartsagency.co.uk - please include 'marketing manager' in the subject field and provide CV, cover letter and application form (all can be found via the link above).