Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Marketing Manager - Record Label




Position:
Marketing Manager - Record Label
Employer:
Handle Recruitment
Category:
Marketing
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
May 1st 2020
Handle Recruitment
APPLY

A progressive Independent Record Label is looking for a commercially minded Marketing Manager to create digitally integrated campaigns across an exciting and diverse range of new music releases. 

Overseeing all aspects of marketing campaigns, from concept through to delivery, the successful Marketing Manager will: 

  • Create and prepare marketing plans for key projects both UK and International
  • Develop digital growth strategies for key tracks across social media and DSPs to increase listenership and overall engagement
  • Implement influencer marketing and curator marketing campaigns to increase exposure
  • Manage campaign budgets effectively
  • Report on the effectiveness of campaigns and feedback to all relevant parties

Excellent knowledge of key digital platforms (Spotify, Youtube, TikTok) is a must! Along with a passion for new music and a solid understanding of influencer marketing tools. Perfect for a digital marketing or 360 marketing manager looking to join a talented independent label team and have autonomy over projects.

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this incredible Marketing Manager opportunity, please apply now! 

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
Supernature

Marketing Manager

UK - London
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020