Marketing Manager (Remote)

Do you want a track record of growing a digital marketing agency?
We’re looking for people who love getting creative with technical tools. You’ll join a small, energetic team running global campaigns for an impressive and fast-growing client base.
We’re looking for a flexible and versatile marketer who will be responsible for the growth of our inbound sales channels. Marketing manager responsibilities include tracking and analyzing the performance of advertising campaigns, managing the marketing budget and ensuring that all marketing material is in line with our brand identity. To be successful in this role, you should have hands-on experience with web analytics tools and be able to turn creative ideas into effective advertising projects. Ultimately, you will help us build and maintain a strong and consistent brand through a wide range of online and offline marketing channels.
Responsibilities
- Develop strategies and tactics to get the word out about our company and drive qualified traffic to our website
- Deploy successful marketing campaigns and own their implementation from start to finish
- Experiment with a variety of organic and paid acquisition channels like video & content marketing, PPC campaigns, social media, lead generation and email campaigns and more
- Produce valuable and engaging content for our website and blog that conveys our expertise and attracts our target markets
- Develop our brand and sub-brands as we expand into new markets and territories
- Build strategic relationships and partner with key industry players, agencies and vendors
- Prepare and monitor the marketing budget on a quarterly and annual basis and allocate funds wisely
- Oversee and approve marketing material, from website banners to hard copy brochures and case studies
- Measure and report on the performance of marketing campaigns, gain insight and assess against goals
Requirements
- Demonstrable experience in marketing together with the potential and attitude required to learn
- Proven experience in identifying target audiences and in creatively devising and leading across channels marketing campaigns that engage, educate and motivate
- Solid knowledge of website analytics tools (e.g. Google Analytics, Hotjar)
- Experience in documenting audience insights, running competitor analysis and devising a positioning strategy
- Numerically literate, comfortable working with numbers, making sense of metrics and processing figures with spreadsheets
- A sense of aesthetics and a love for great impactful copy that drives action
- Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in online marketing and measurement
Benefits
The salary range for this role is £38,000-43,000.
We work with some of the most innovative entertainment, ecommerce and startup brands in the world. We’re little known but have big impact, generating tens of millions in revenues for clients every year and consistently rated 5/5 for service, expertise and ROI.
We’re a small and relaxed team of experts, and growing fast so you can get in early with a seat at the top table and take part in our growth. And rewarded for it too!
- 33 days annual holiday
- Your own MacBook plus second display
- Fully remote and international team
- Run global campaigns for an amazing client base
- Big focus on training opportunities and career progression
Send us your CV, and an introduction to why you're right for this role. We'd love to start soon, so act now and if you're right for the role, we will get in touch to book a call.