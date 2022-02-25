JOB DESCRIPTION – MARKETING MANAGER – TICKETMASTER MUSIC INTERNATIONAL

Location: London, UK

Division: Ticketmaster Music

Line Manager: Senior Director of Marketing & Communications

Contract Terms: Permanent, 40 hours per week

THE TEAM

Ticketmaster Music is a global division focused on delivering upon the needs of artists, through the development and delivery of products and services which seek to meet their needs. We are a network of Music experts based across all Ticketmaster markets, working in close collaboration with promoters, agents, record labels and artist managers to deliver world-class ticketing campaigns.

THE JOB

Ticketmaster Music works directly with the biggest music artists in the world and it is our global marketing and insight which attracts more and more to work with us each year. As part of the Ticketmaster Music division you will play an integral role in every stage of the marketing process for international tours, album tie-ins, livestream campaigns and more. You will be advising artist teams on the marketing tools that Ticketmaster Music can offer, co-ordinating marketing across interntional territories and delivering insight to inform an artist’s next move.



Simulataneously, you will be a champion of the contribution that Ticketmaster Music makes to the success of artists at every stage of their career. You will be charged with developing and distributing a full suite of assets that can demonstate all the benefits artists can access when they work with us. You’ll also take that message on the road as you build out our presence at industry events and new music festivals.



You’ll be working alongside Ticketmaster Music representatives across the globe as well as our international network of music marketing specialists in Europe, Australiasia and North America. And, throughout your role, you will be permanently reviewing our marketing strategy to identify opportunities for improvement and maximising the best possible return from the resources available.

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING

Preparing marketing plans which make full use of all Ticketmaster’s marketing tools including premium options like programmatic campaigns as well as opportunities offered by our digital media partners.

Co-ordinating marketing campaigns across teams in 30 territories for international tours, album campaigns, livestreams and more for artists from across the globe.

Producing post tour analysis reports that can provide artist teams with the valuable insight they need to plan their next move and deepend their relationship with Ticketmaster.

Developing a strong knowledge of our products, solutions, and technology including new tools as they become available.

Producing B2B marketing assets that show exactly how working with Ticketmaster Music can benefit artists at every stage of their career.

Producing brand activation events to boost Ticketmaster Music’s visibility at new music festivals across Europe.

Developing excellent relatonships with clients over email, phone, video conference and in-person meetings.

Developing a strong personal brand within the industry by regularly attending live events, conferences, showcases, concerts, festivals etc.

Working closely with Ticketmaster Music respresentities in Europe, Australiasia & North America to drive the adoption of marketing best practices.

Developing productive relationships with teams across the business with particular focus around the International Marketing team.

Driving data-led product development to reveal actionable insight for artists, improve the fan experience of Ticketmaster and grow revenue.

Assissting the wider Ticketmaster Music team in a variety of initiatives to drive the International business.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Strong knowledge of current and future trends in music, music business, and pop culture.

Previous experience in ticketing or entertainment industries.

Proven experience in all aspects of digital marketing.

Strong understanding of GDPR and data privacy.

Strong analytical skills and experience using Excel, Google Analytics & Data Studio.

Strong presentation skills and experience using PowerPoint.

Experience using web content management systems.

Strong project management skills.

Client facing experience.

Experience of working in a complex international organisation.

Bachelor’s degree or combination of education and experience required.

Fluent English, and the ability to produce clear and concise documents and emails.

European language(s).

YOU (BEHAVIOURAL SKILLS)

The following attributes determine how the role will be carried out and are required to be a success:

Team player with a positive outlook and a pro-active approach to new challenges.

Fast learner.

Focused on delivery.

Open to flexible hours of work.

Ability to manage and prioritise multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.

Strong attention to detail.

Ability to back up recommendations using data.

Excellent written skills.

Great people skills.

TICKETMASTER VALUES

Reliability – We understand that fans and clients rely on us to power their live event experiences, and we rely on each other to make it happen.

Teamwork - We believe individual achievement pales in comparison to the level of success that can be achieved by a team

Integrity – We are committed to the highest moral and ethical standards on behalf of the countless partners and stakeholders we represent

Belonging - We are committed to building a culture in which all people can be their authentic selves, have an equal voice and opportunities to thrive

EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and homelife. As a growing business we will encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities.

CULTURE

We’re fans who help fans everywhere get in to the live events they love. A proud division of Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster has changed the way the world connects with their favourite artists, teams, and shows, and we continue to shape innovation every day. We’re not just selling tickets (though we do that better than anyone else), we’re enriching lives one incredible experience at a time. And we think that’s pretty amazing. If you’re passionate about the magic of live entertainment like we are, and you want to work at a company dedicated to helping millions of fans experience it, we want to hear from you.

We have a ‘Fan First’ mindset, placing customers at the heart of everything we do. Whether working behind the scenes or engaging directly with the ‘Fan’ you will be part of a culture that supports and enriches the fan experience. Your work, our passion… delivering world class experiences – Fan First.