Marketing Manager (Venues, Events and Festivals)

Futuresound Group are at the forefront of the Live UK Music market, with a history of over 20 years promoting some of the biggest events in Leeds and Yorkshire. As a company we run two busy venues, promote more than 500 concerts per year in Yorkshire as well as running nationally renowned and award-winning festivals Slam Dunk Festival, Live at Leeds, Live at the Piece Hall, and platinum and gold-selling record labels Dance to the Radio and Slam Dunk Records.

What we are looking for

We are emerging out of a year in 2020 that was hugely challenging for the live music sector with ambitious plans to grow our live events business which had our most successful year in 2019. We are looking to hire an experienced and hungry marketing manager to contribute to our steps out of forced inactivity into a rapid expansion plan for the return of live music events in 2021.

Our busy in-house marketing team services all the companies in our group providing branding, artwork, and roll-out of marketing operations to strict deadlines and your role will be as the manager that steers this team to become a creative force in a new post-pandemic world.

You will need to have a love for live music that you just can’t shake, and a passion for events that bring people together under the same feeling.

The Role

You will be responsible for managing a team of artworkers and marketing assistants in servicing our venues, live events and festivals.

You will be responsible for planning and executing marketing campaigns for multiple shows, festivals and venue products across the group.

You will be responsible for marketing budgets of varying sizes for our marketing operations.

You will be responsible for the brand management of all our live music and venue brands within the company whilst contributing to the ongoing development of our presence in the live music market.

You will be main point of contact on marketing for internal stakeholders and artist representatives outside of the company.

You will be responsible for planning and executing event coverage for a number of large live events and meeting our branding requirements and those of our sponsors.

Skills / Experience Required

Essential:

A knowledge of music in all scenes, branding and genres

At least 3 years experience in a marketing role in music, hospitality or the arts

Detailed understanding of digital marketing in particular Facebook and Instagram advertising and direct marketing (email marketing)

Experience of supplier and stakeholder management in marketing

A sociable and enthusiastic personality with a commitment to get the job done

Desirable:

An experience of working with 3rd party marketing agencies

Experience of commissioning artwork and/or video productions

An experience of using outdoor advertising and guerrilla advertising

Experience of managing a team

Experience of running PR campaigns

Application:

Please send through a Creative CV to: andy@futuresoundgroup.com and sam@futuresoundgroup.com

Closing date: 31st January 2021