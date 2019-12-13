Believe is the world’s largest fully independent distributor and services provider for independent music with 1,000 staff and offices in 44 countries and scalable deals via our 20 brands including DIY distribution at TuneCore, full service distribution with Believe, and artist services and record deals via our in-house label group incorporating AllPoints, Naïve, and Nuclear Blast. In 2018 Believe collected $500M royalties on behalf of our artists and labels.

Role description

Managing a wide range of artists across our growing frontline Pop / Rock roster, this role is tasked with creating, delivering and co-ordinating marketing and promotional campaigns for domestic and international releases.

Working autonomously and as part of the Artist Services team, the Marketing Manager is in charge of co-ordinating releases and driving campaigns through to completion.

Responsibilities include:

Strategic campaign planning and product creation

Liaising directly with artists and artist managements to deliver creative and successful campaigns

Working closely with the A&R team to coordinate product delivery and campaign timelines

Asset creation (artwork, photos, videos, etc.)

Sourcing and managing press, online, radio and TV teams for each project

Working with the Digital Marketing team to deliver creative, innovative and efficient digital advertising and social media campaigns

Working with the International Marketing team to roll out campaigns in international markets

Working with external creative and media buying agencies

Managing budgets

Delivering sales and marketing reports to all teams

Desired Skills and Experience:

Passion for music

Minimum of 2 years appropriate experience

Ability to confidently plan, manage and deliver campaigns to a high standard

Experience of liaising with artists, managers and other third party stakeholders

Motivated to work with a fast moving and rapidly developing roster

Capable of juggling various projects at the same time

Good understanding of data analysis and consumer insights

Knowledgeable about market trends, music industry developments and digital innovations

Highly motivated and organised with excellent time management skills

A team player with creative ideas and a positive attitude

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Equal Opportunities Policy

Believe strongly promotes equal treatment regardless of race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, age, martial or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, physical abilities, religious beliefs, political beliefs, or other ideologies.