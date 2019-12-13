Marketing Manager

Supernature is looking for an experienced, creative music marketer to fill a new full-time position as we expand our recordings division. This is a unique opportunity to play a key role in the growth of an ambitious young music business.

ABOUT US

Supernature is an independent artist services company based in London, with a growing roster of emerging and established talent including AJ Tracey, Shygirl, Conducta, Sega Bodega, Iglooghost and Coucou Chloe.

Starting life as an artist management company in 2018, Supernature has expanded to offer end-to-end record label services, with in-house A&R, marketing, distribution and creative capabilities. With a proven success rate, including numerous hit records and industry awards across our roster, we are on a mission to help independent artists build successful, sustainable careers.

Read more about Supernature here: https://www.musicweek.com/labels/read/it-gives-us-a-legitimacy-team-aj-tracey-on-their-new-services-company/077595

THE ROLE

Working alongside the Label and Artist Managers in our London office in Elephant & Castle, the successful candidate will assume responsibility for all marketing activities across the business, including but not limited to:

Planning and delivering successful marketing campaigns across records, touring and merchandise

Coordinating timelines with the campaign team, often across multiple timezones

Hiring and managing third party marketing, press and promo staff

Directly handling publicity, plugging and pitching where necessary

Commissioning creative assets including artwork, music videos and marketing materials

Creating and managing campaign budgets effectively

Planning and buying digital, outdoor and radio advertising, and analysing results

Writing press releases, sales sheets, biographies etc.

Overseeing social media; planning and scheduling posts

Planning and managing promotional events where necessary

Building and maintaining relationships with Supernature’s network of artists and managers

Constantly looking for new ways to market our artists and labels

ABOUT YOU

We are looking for someone who shares both Supernature’s independent spirit and hands-on approach: we are a small, hardworking team, committed to the success of our artists. The ideal candidate will have a high level of competence in all of the areas detailed above, and a passion for current music of all kinds. The following qualities are a must:

3+ years experience in a marketing or product management role in the music industry

Proven track record delivering innovative, successful campaigns at a commercial level

Up-to-date knowledge of the current musical and wider cultural landscape

Ability to identify and amplify the unique qualities of an artist

Exceptional creative writing and storytelling ability

Thorough understanding of social media and consumer behaviour

Experience in digital marketing, including Google Ads, YouTube, Facebook/Instagram and Twitter

Well-connected with an up-to-date media contact list

Wide network of creative resources and freelancers

High level of organisation and ability to manage multiple simultaneous projects

We are looking to interview for this role immediately. The successful applicant would be expected to start early February.