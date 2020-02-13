Your site will load in 16 seconds
Position:
Marketing Manager
Employer:
Key Production
Category:
Marketing
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
DOE
Date Posted:
Feb 21st 2020
Key responsibilities

  • Planning marketing and digital marketing campaigns, including web, SEO/SEM, email, social media, PPC, events, sponsorships and partnerships for multiple brands
  • Overseeing implementation of the Marketing strategy - including campaigns, events, digital marketing, and PR.
  • Responsible of redaction and monitoring of Marketing Budget based on previous year performance with aim to optimise campaigns and resources.
  • Ability to identify partnerships and sponsorships within the industry that can benefit group of companies brand awareness.
  • Oversee strategy of all channels managing the work of the social media coordinator and in-house content creators. Coordinate the update and management of company blogs, e-newsletter, and social media.
  • Create, maintain, and implement digital marketing and editorial calendars.
  • Maintain effective, cohesive, and engaging brand messaging.
  • Management of analytical tools such as Google Analytics, Webmaster Tools, Excel. Preferable but not required: Google data studio, Google Tag manager, Google Optimize.
  • Measure and report on the performance of all digital marketing campaigns
  • Ability to analyse data efficiently and effectively, generate insights and using analytical thinking to narrow down key actionable points.
  • Manage a team of up to 3 people

Requirements

  • 3+ years’ experience in marketing in music or related industries with focus on data driven marketing.
  • Degree in Marketing or related field an advantage.
  • Demonstrable experience leading and managing SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media and/or display advertising campaigns.
  • Solid understanding of ecommerce, PPC, SEO & SEM.
  • Excellent grasp of social media and website metrics and best practices.
  • Highly creative with experience in identifying target audiences and devising campaigns that engage, inform and motivate.
  • Line management experience of a small team.
  • Experience with A/B and multivariate experiments.
  • Experience with website analytics tools.
  • Working knowledge of ad serving tools.
  • Experience in setting up and optimising Google Ads campaigns.
  • Strong analytical skills and data-driven thinking.
  • Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in online marketing and measurement
