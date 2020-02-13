Marketing Manager

Key responsibilities
- Planning marketing and digital marketing campaigns, including web, SEO/SEM, email, social media, PPC, events, sponsorships and partnerships for multiple brands
- Overseeing implementation of the Marketing strategy - including campaigns, events, digital marketing, and PR.
- Responsible of redaction and monitoring of Marketing Budget based on previous year performance with aim to optimise campaigns and resources.
- Ability to identify partnerships and sponsorships within the industry that can benefit group of companies brand awareness.
- Oversee strategy of all channels managing the work of the social media coordinator and in-house content creators. Coordinate the update and management of company blogs, e-newsletter, and social media.
- Create, maintain, and implement digital marketing and editorial calendars.
- Maintain effective, cohesive, and engaging brand messaging.
- Management of analytical tools such as Google Analytics, Webmaster Tools, Excel. Preferable but not required: Google data studio, Google Tag manager, Google Optimize.
- Measure and report on the performance of all digital marketing campaigns
- Ability to analyse data efficiently and effectively, generate insights and using analytical thinking to narrow down key actionable points.
- Manage a team of up to 3 people
Requirements
- 3+ years’ experience in marketing in music or related industries with focus on data driven marketing.
- Degree in Marketing or related field an advantage.
- Demonstrable experience leading and managing SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media and/or display advertising campaigns.
- Solid understanding of ecommerce, PPC, SEO & SEM.
- Excellent grasp of social media and website metrics and best practices.
- Highly creative with experience in identifying target audiences and devising campaigns that engage, inform and motivate.
- Line management experience of a small team.
- Experience with A/B and multivariate experiments.
- Experience with website analytics tools.
- Working knowledge of ad serving tools.
- Experience in setting up and optimising Google Ads campaigns.
- Strong analytical skills and data-driven thinking.
- Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in online marketing and measurement