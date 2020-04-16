Independent artist services company Supernature is looking for an experienced Marketing Manager to join the team in London, ahead of a number of high-profile label projects.



The successful candidate will bring a proven track record delivering successful marketing campaigns globally, and a strong knowledge of the musical and cultural landscape. You will work full-time from our London office in Elephant & Castle (remotely to start) and will assume responsibility for all marketing activity across the business.



ABOUT US

We are an ambitious young music company with a dynamic roster of award-winning talent from across the musical spectrum, including AJ Tracey, Conducta, Brooke Candy, Iglooghost, Cosima and Sega Bodega. With a keen focus on innovation and artistic freedom, we are on a mission to help independent artists build successful careers.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Devise and execute successful, creative marketing campaigns across recordings, touring, merch and more

Coordinate and manage all aspects of campaigns, including sales, publicity, radio, social and advertising

Commission creative assets such as artwork, music videos and social content

Create and manage campaign budgets effectively

Work with artists and managers to create, maintain, and evolve artist brands

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of current trends and technology in order to deliver innovative, groundbreaking campaigns

REQUIREMENTS

At least 3 years’ experience delivering successful marketing campaigns at a record label or management company

Proven experience in digital marketing, including advertising, data analytics and social media

High level of creativity and willingness to think outside the box

Accountable and organised, with the ability to manage multiple concurrent projects to tight deadlines

Excellent network of creative resources and freelancers

Strong relationships in the music industry and the media

This is a unique opportunity to work closely with some of the most exciting artists in the independent music space. We are looking to interview (remotely) for this role immediately.