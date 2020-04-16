Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Marketing Manager




Position:
Marketing Manager
Employer:
Supernature
Category:
Marketing
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Apr 16th 2020
Supernature
APPLY

Independent artist services company Supernature is looking for an experienced Marketing Manager to join the team in London, ahead of a number of high-profile label projects.

The successful candidate will bring a proven track record delivering successful marketing campaigns globally, and a strong knowledge of the musical and cultural landscape. You will work full-time from our London office in Elephant & Castle (remotely to start) and will assume responsibility for all marketing activity across the business.

ABOUT US

We are an ambitious young music company with a dynamic roster of award-winning talent from across the musical spectrum, including AJ Tracey, Conducta, Brooke Candy, Iglooghost, Cosima and Sega Bodega. With a keen focus on innovation and artistic freedom, we are on a mission to help independent artists build successful careers.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Devise and execute successful, creative marketing campaigns across recordings, touring, merch and more
  • Coordinate and manage all aspects of campaigns, including sales, publicity, radio, social and advertising
  • Commission creative assets such as artwork, music videos and social content
  • Create and manage campaign budgets effectively
  • Work with artists and managers to create, maintain, and evolve artist brands
  • Maintain up-to-date knowledge of current trends and technology in order to deliver innovative, groundbreaking campaigns

REQUIREMENTS

  • At least 3 years’ experience delivering successful marketing campaigns at a record label or management company
  • Proven experience in digital marketing, including advertising, data analytics and social media
  • High level of creativity and willingness to think outside the box
  • Accountable and organised, with the ability to manage multiple concurrent projects to tight deadlines
  • Excellent network of creative resources and freelancers
  • Strong relationships in the music industry and the media

This is a unique opportunity to work closely with some of the most exciting artists in the independent music space. We are looking to interview (remotely) for this role immediately.

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020