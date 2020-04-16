Independent artist services company Supernature is looking for an experienced Marketing Manager to join the team in London, ahead of a number of high-profile label projects.
The successful candidate will bring a proven track record delivering successful marketing campaigns globally, and a strong knowledge of the musical and cultural landscape. You will work full-time from our London office in Elephant & Castle (remotely to start) and will assume responsibility for all marketing activity across the business.
ABOUT US
We are an ambitious young music company with a dynamic roster of award-winning talent from across the musical spectrum, including AJ Tracey, Conducta, Brooke Candy, Iglooghost, Cosima and Sega Bodega. With a keen focus on innovation and artistic freedom, we are on a mission to help independent artists build successful careers.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Devise and execute successful, creative marketing campaigns across recordings, touring, merch and more
- Coordinate and manage all aspects of campaigns, including sales, publicity, radio, social and advertising
- Commission creative assets such as artwork, music videos and social content
- Create and manage campaign budgets effectively
- Work with artists and managers to create, maintain, and evolve artist brands
- Maintain up-to-date knowledge of current trends and technology in order to deliver innovative, groundbreaking campaigns
REQUIREMENTS
- At least 3 years’ experience delivering successful marketing campaigns at a record label or management company
- Proven experience in digital marketing, including advertising, data analytics and social media
- High level of creativity and willingness to think outside the box
- Accountable and organised, with the ability to manage multiple concurrent projects to tight deadlines
- Excellent network of creative resources and freelancers
- Strong relationships in the music industry and the media
This is a unique opportunity to work closely with some of the most exciting artists in the independent music space. We are looking to interview (remotely) for this role immediately.