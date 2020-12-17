Marketing Manager

Working in the heart of Covent Garden, The Other Songs is a vibrant independent music company, consisting of a record label, publishing, management and events company.
The candidate, working in close partnership with the whole team will act as a product manager for
the company’s Label and Management clients.
Key responsibilities will include:
- The candidate will assist with planning and implementing artist release campaigns, day to day social media plans, artist brand development
- Maximising any marketing or promotional activities for assigned artists wherever possible
- Reporting on the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and feeding back updates to the relevant parties
- Leading the concept and creation of artist content (using external designers) and overseeing each marketing budget.
- Maintain online presence through artist websites and social media channels.
- You’ll be used to managing accounts requiring changes to tone of voice, aesthetics and have a strong grasp of how to achieve engagement across different channels.
- You will also be helping to produce content, manage and update the labels own social channels.
- The candidate will need to have impeccable attention to detail whilst being a self-starter and independent thinker who is highly organised.
- With a great work ethic, flexibility and enthusiasm, this is a fantastic role for someone who loves music, who drives to deliver successful music campaigns – from creative concepts through to delivery - and has scope to lead the marketing department within the company.
Required:
- Strong attention to detail
- Passionate about music
- Strong understanding of social media, marketing tools and trends.
- Good team player who is self-motivated, proactive and can prioritize.
- Ability to work independently, quickly, and can cope with deadlines and
- unpredictable work requests.
Desired:
- Ideally has experience working within product managing/marketing roles on
- commercially successful records contacts at brands, social media companies
- Ability to design/edit with creative flare is preferred but not necessary
- Experience working in music and/or events
- Has creative contacts (Designers/editors/graphic motion)
Please send CV to hello@theothersongs.com