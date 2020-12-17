Marketing Manager

Working in the heart of Covent Garden, The Other Songs is a vibrant independent music company, consisting of a record label, publishing, management and events company.

The candidate, working in close partnership with the whole team will act as a product manager for

the company’s Label and Management clients.

Key responsibilities will include:

The candidate will assist with planning and implementing artist release campaigns, day to day social media plans, artist brand development

Maximising any marketing or promotional activities for assigned artists wherever possible

Reporting on the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and feeding back updates to the relevant parties

Leading the concept and creation of artist content (using external designers) and overseeing each marketing budget.

Maintain online presence through artist websites and social media channels.

You’ll be used to managing accounts requiring changes to tone of voice, aesthetics and have a strong grasp of how to achieve engagement across different channels.

You will also be helping to produce content, manage and update the labels own social channels.

The candidate will need to have impeccable attention to detail whilst being a self-starter and independent thinker who is highly organised.

With a great work ethic, flexibility and enthusiasm, this is a fantastic role for someone who loves music, who drives to deliver successful music campaigns – from creative concepts through to delivery - and has scope to lead the marketing department within the company.



Required:

Strong attention to detail

Passionate about music

Strong understanding of social media, marketing tools and trends.

Good team player who is self-motivated, proactive and can prioritize.

Ability to work independently, quickly, and can cope with deadlines and

unpredictable work requests.



Desired:

Ideally has experience working within product managing/marketing roles on

commercially successful records contacts at brands, social media companies

Ability to design/edit with creative flare is preferred but not necessary

Experience working in music and/or events

Has creative contacts (Designers/editors/graphic motion)

Please send CV to hello@theothersongs.com