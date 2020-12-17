Your site will load in 16 seconds
Marketing Manager




Position:
Marketing Manager
Employer:
The Other Songs
Category:
Marketing
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive Salary
Date Posted:
Jan 5th 2021
The Other Songs
Working in the heart of Covent Garden, The Other Songs is a vibrant independent music company, consisting of a record label, publishing, management and events company.

The candidate, working in close partnership with the whole team will act as a product manager for
the company’s Label and Management clients.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • The candidate will assist with planning and implementing artist release campaigns, day to day social media plans, artist brand development
  • Maximising any marketing or promotional activities for assigned artists wherever possible
  • Reporting on the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and feeding back updates to the relevant parties
  • Leading the concept and creation of artist content (using external designers) and overseeing each marketing budget.
  • Maintain online presence through artist websites and social media channels.
  • You’ll be used to managing accounts requiring changes to tone of voice, aesthetics and have a strong grasp of how to achieve engagement across different channels.
  • You will also be helping to produce content, manage and update the labels own social channels.
  • The candidate will need to have impeccable attention to detail whilst being a self-starter and independent thinker who is highly organised.
  • With a great work ethic, flexibility and enthusiasm, this is a fantastic role for someone who loves music, who drives to deliver successful music campaigns – from creative concepts through to delivery - and has scope to lead the marketing department within the company.


Required:

  • Strong attention to detail
  • Passionate about music
  • Strong understanding of social media, marketing tools and trends.
  • Good team player who is self-motivated, proactive and can prioritize.
  • Ability to work independently, quickly, and can cope with deadlines and
  • unpredictable work requests.


Desired:

  • Ideally has experience working within product managing/marketing roles on
  • commercially successful records contacts at brands, social media companies
  • Ability to design/edit with creative flare is preferred but not necessary
  • Experience working in music and/or events
  • Has creative contacts (Designers/editors/graphic motion)

Please send CV to hello@theothersongs.com

