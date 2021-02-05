Marketing Manager

We are a global independent label, publishing and management company. Our roster is highly diverse, encompassing a broad range of genres (Pop, Dance, R&B, Trap, Emo).

We are seeking a self-starter who will work with the Head of Marketing to lead artist releases at an indie record label. Being a small but growing label, the applicant should be well versed in adapting themselves within multiple tasks which require varying skillsets. A good understanding of putting together marketing campaigns alongside technical knowledge for digital aspects:

The Ideal Candidate:

At least +2 years prior experience at a major or established independent record label

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills

Impactful presentational skills to convey information and results clearly

Ability to work effectively under pressure and balance priorities

Excellent time-management, organisational skills and strong attention to detail

Ability to take broad campaign concepts and translate into partner specific initiatives that result in sales/streams and impression

Working knowledge of the music industry, and a passionate commitment to music and artists

Roles and Responsibilities:

The core role will be to deliver thumb-stopping marketing campaigns for developing artists across a wide range of genres.

Coordinating daily activities with external teams, press, live, radio, management and maintaining communications throughout team

Forming original and creative ideas in order to get artist and music noticed and shared in alternative ways

Managing social media accounts daily for artists, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify for Artists etc

Commission content, artwork, photoshoots and music videos including formulating the brief and visual direction

Monitor and analyse streaming/social data and share most impactful insights with wider team/partners

Conceive industry leading marketing and social media strategies, and create and/or commission content for posting and advertising

Manage and cultivate strategic partnerships with key digital platforms and subscription services, with the aim to grow each account’s business, maximise revenue and exposure for all artists and talent

Maintain relationships with DSPs and key digital/social partners and work with them on promotional activities, exclusive content and other partnership opportunities.

Spot digital trends, understand new technologies and align these with business objectives to create new and innovative marketing opportunities and solutions

Work closely with the US Marketing & Digital counterparts to ensure global roll out

Provide regular updates to internal stakeholders on releases and campaigns

Create and manage artist budgets and ensure spend is being allocated appropriately

Liaising with agents, promoters and in-house team to plan event and show announcements, marketing and on-sales

Work across social media platforms to grow audiences and followers and maximise engagement with these fanbases

Liaising with stylists and glam teams for any content creation including video, photoshoots and events

Oversee the briefing, build and maintenance of all artist digital touch points (i.e. official sites, social networks, apps, mobile destinations etc.)

Set up and manage digital advertising campaigns whilst ensuring spends are effectively maximised to achieve campaign goals

Communicate with artist and management teams effectively for timely approval

Supporting artist/management with diary maintenance, arranging travel and regular communication on campaign content plans

Please send your CV and LinkedIn profile to: applicationjoblondon@gmail.com.

Deadline is 10pm on February 14, 2021.