Marketing Manager

We are a global independent label, publishing and management company. Our roster is highly diverse, encompassing a broad range of genres (Pop, Dance, R&B, Trap, Emo).
We are seeking a self-starter who will work with the Head of Marketing to lead artist releases at an indie record label. Being a small but growing label, the applicant should be well versed in adapting themselves within multiple tasks which require varying skillsets. A good understanding of putting together marketing campaigns alongside technical knowledge for digital aspects:
The Ideal Candidate:
- At least +2 years prior experience at a major or established independent record label
- Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills
- Impactful presentational skills to convey information and results clearly
- Ability to work effectively under pressure and balance priorities
- Excellent time-management, organisational skills and strong attention to detail
- Ability to take broad campaign concepts and translate into partner specific initiatives that result in sales/streams and impression
- Working knowledge of the music industry, and a passionate commitment to music and artists
Roles and Responsibilities:
- The core role will be to deliver thumb-stopping marketing campaigns for developing artists across a wide range of genres.
- Coordinating daily activities with external teams, press, live, radio, management and maintaining communications throughout team
- Forming original and creative ideas in order to get artist and music noticed and shared in alternative ways
- Managing social media accounts daily for artists, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify for Artists etc
- Commission content, artwork, photoshoots and music videos including formulating the brief and visual direction
- Monitor and analyse streaming/social data and share most impactful insights with wider team/partners
- Conceive industry leading marketing and social media strategies, and create and/or commission content for posting and advertising
- Manage and cultivate strategic partnerships with key digital platforms and subscription services, with the aim to grow each account’s business, maximise revenue and exposure for all artists and talent
- Maintain relationships with DSPs and key digital/social partners and work with them on promotional activities, exclusive content and other partnership opportunities.
- Spot digital trends, understand new technologies and align these with business objectives to create new and innovative marketing opportunities and solutions
- Work closely with the US Marketing & Digital counterparts to ensure global roll out
- Provide regular updates to internal stakeholders on releases and campaigns
- Create and manage artist budgets and ensure spend is being allocated appropriately
- Liaising with agents, promoters and in-house team to plan event and show announcements, marketing and on-sales
- Work across social media platforms to grow audiences and followers and maximise engagement with these fanbases
- Liaising with stylists and glam teams for any content creation including video, photoshoots and events
- Oversee the briefing, build and maintenance of all artist digital touch points (i.e. official sites, social networks, apps, mobile destinations etc.)
- Set up and manage digital advertising campaigns whilst ensuring spends are effectively maximised to achieve campaign goals
- Communicate with artist and management teams effectively for timely approval
- Supporting artist/management with diary maintenance, arranging travel and regular communication on campaign content plans
Please send your CV and LinkedIn profile to: applicationjoblondon@gmail.com.
Deadline is 10pm on February 14, 2021.