Position:
Marketing Manager
Employer:
Independent Label (UK)
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Feb 5th 2021
Independent Label (UK)
We are a global independent label, publishing and management company. Our roster is highly diverse, encompassing a broad range of genres (Pop, Dance, R&B, Trap, Emo).

We are seeking a self-starter who will work with the Head of Marketing to lead artist releases at an indie record label. Being a small but growing label, the applicant should be well versed in adapting themselves within multiple tasks which require varying skillsets. A good understanding of putting together marketing campaigns alongside technical knowledge for digital aspects:

The Ideal Candidate:

  • At least +2 years prior experience at a major or established independent record label 
  • Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills
  • Impactful presentational skills to convey information and results clearly
  • Ability to work effectively under pressure and balance priorities
  • Excellent time-management, organisational skills and strong attention to detail
  • Ability to take broad campaign concepts and translate into partner specific initiatives that result in sales/streams and impression
  • Working knowledge of the music industry, and a passionate commitment to music and artists

Roles and Responsibilities:

  • The core role will be to deliver thumb-stopping marketing campaigns for developing artists across a wide range of genres.
  • Coordinating daily activities with external teams, press, live, radio, management and maintaining communications throughout team
  • Forming original and creative ideas in order to get artist and music noticed and shared in alternative ways
  • Managing social media accounts daily for artists, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify for Artists etc
  • Commission content, artwork, photoshoots and music videos including formulating the brief and visual direction
  • Monitor and analyse streaming/social data and share most impactful insights with wider team/partners
  • Conceive industry leading marketing and social media strategies, and create and/or commission content for posting and advertising
  • Manage and cultivate strategic partnerships with key digital platforms and subscription services, with the aim to grow each account’s business, maximise revenue and exposure for all artists and talent
  • Maintain relationships with DSPs and key digital/social partners and work with them on promotional activities, exclusive content and other partnership opportunities.
  • Spot digital trends, understand new technologies and align these with business objectives to create new and innovative marketing opportunities and solutions
  • Work closely with the US Marketing & Digital counterparts to ensure global roll out
  • Provide regular updates to internal stakeholders on releases and campaigns
  • Create and manage artist budgets and ensure spend is being allocated appropriately
  • Liaising with agents, promoters and in-house team to plan event and show announcements, marketing and on-sales
  • Work across social media platforms to grow audiences and followers and maximise engagement with these fanbases
  • Liaising with stylists and glam teams for any content creation including video, photoshoots and events
  • Oversee the briefing, build and maintenance of all artist digital touch points (i.e. official sites, social networks, apps, mobile destinations etc.)
  • Set up and manage digital advertising campaigns whilst ensuring spends are effectively maximised to achieve campaign goals
  • Communicate with artist and management teams effectively for timely approval
  • Supporting artist/management with diary maintenance, arranging travel and regular communication on campaign content plans

Please send your CV and LinkedIn profile to: applicationjoblondon@gmail.com.

Deadline is 10pm on February 14, 2021.

