A fantastic opportunity has arisen for a Marketing Manager to join our growing record label.

The Marketing Manager plays a pivotal part in the success of this record label, it is a multi-faceted role requiring the wearing of multiple hats; working in the development, delivery and monitoring of all marketing requirements across channels whilst simultaneously assisting in the discovery and signing of new music talent. It has specific responsibility for increasing the label’s visibility whilst simultaneously being involved in the production, marketing, promotions and distribution activities related to label releases and getting our music to market.

This is a UNIQUE role and a chance for you to join our exciting record label and make a real contribution in helping us break boundaries in the music industry. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity like this, read on because your search is now over!

Marketing Manager Responsibilities:

Creates, recommends and executes innovative campaign plans, marketing plans, CRM management, and other ongoing marketing initiatives, including campaigns for video content on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook & TV in addition to streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, commercial radio etc.

Identifies emerging interactive platforms and new advertising media, scouts for new talent and builds and maintains a network of music industry contacts and relationships.

Manages the delivery of artist content, communicates upcoming releases, engages with artists and researches and promotes a secure publicity for the label artists through various channels.

Builds label’s social media presence, pitch tracks to the playlist editors along with the overall campaign strategy around the track releases and monitors and analyses the success of playlist adds.

Continually builds awareness of talented artists/writers/producers on the music scene and keeps abreast of what is happening in the music scene, regularly attend music events.

Marketing Manager Essential Requirements:

A degree in marketing, business and equivalent work history which must incorporate significant and demonstrable experience gained in a similar position within a small independent record label, music publisher, music manager, music production company or artist management.

Good business skills and an understanding of the current music landscape, the latest innovations and consumer trends in digital media along with an awareness of current and developments within the music industry.

Strong commercial awareness of the market, latest music trends, music business development, products and challenges along with a thorough working knowledge of the digital advertising marketplace across search, video, mobile and social in addition to creating innovative ways to drive streaming revenue for our acts and the label.

Understanding of streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, Amazon etc. and 3rd party owned playlists and channels and ability to effectively leverage these in a marketing campaign.

Ability to effectively organise and select appropriate targets for promotional mailouts.

Established relationships and network within the music industry.

A passion and excellent knowledge of all music genres to include Dance/Electronic in addition to Hip Hop, Afro Trap, Grime and Reggae and a thorough understanding and awareness as to what sells.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, public relations, influencing, negotiation and copywriting skills with a strong attention to detail and ability to write promotional and other styles of copy.

Ability to work independently but also take initiative when needed, present ideas both verbally and written.

Strong work ethic with a commitment to excellence and ability to handle confidential matters appropriately and with discretion.

Ability to thrive professionally and creatively within a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment, willingness to work across a range of tasks, often simultaneously, as well as support other team members as required and deliver within budgets.

Highly organised, proactive and analytical personality with a positive can-do attitude and good sense of humour coupled with an absolute passion for music.

Good proficiency with Microsoft Office, Excel.

Marketing Manager Desired Requirements:

Ideally you will have experience in producing digital content and assets: basic level filming ability, intermediate skills in video, photo and audio editing with programs such as Final Cut, Premiere and Photoshop.

If you’re interested in this exciting work opportunity, don’t hesitate and APPLY NOW!