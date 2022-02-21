The A Side: A Day in The Life

Working closely with the UK General Manager and the wider marketing team, the Marketing Manager is responsible for overseeing and managing the release of our artist projects, both physically and digitally from inception to completion. You will initiate, plan and/or coordinate the creative marketing of the projects that you are assigned from inception to release in full and help to manage the development of the Marketing Assistant along with your senior Marketing colleagues.

This role will cover a roster of mainly rap, hip hop, drill, RnB and afrobeats UK and international artists but given the diverse roster of Virgin Label Services, you will be expected to take on and/or oversee projects from a broad range of musical genres. You will report to the UK’s General Manager and also work closely with all of Virgin Music’s teams based in the UK.

The B Side: Skills & Experience

Be Organised

Prepare a timeline and marketing plan for each project in conjunction with GM and project team

Maintain an up-to-date Marketing & Promo (M&P) budget on each project, ensuring the budget is in line with approved marketing fund or spend

Be highly creative and inject marketing ideas and strategy into the single and/or album/EP project campaigns.

Ensure that service deal marketing budgets are updated and sent regularly to the artist/management/label partner and any budget overages are agreed in writing

Liaise with artist management and the internal sales team on tour stock orders for live dates, ensuring all stock is ordered in a timely manner for shows and where possible, barcode scanners are supplied so that sales can be UK chart eligible

Liaise with the Marketing Assistant on tickets buys for all projects, ensuring appropriate quantities are purchased and amounts held in marketing budgets

Liaise with the Marketing Assistant to plan and organise regular campaign planning meetings for active projects, including preparing and chairing the meeting agenda and debriefing with the GM in advance of the meeting

Work with the UK Label team to ensure that we maximise promotional and marketing opportunities for all the artists, by keeping abreast of all new developments both inside and outside the industry that could help us to maximise sales

Be Analytical

Prepare and send regular, weekly project updates on all active projects, highlighting key performance stats, milestones and next targets

Closely monitor project performance on DSP’s and social platforms using UMG’s suite of data tools and working closely with the Data Analyst and Sales & Streaming team and work with the team on re-pitching any projects with significant upward momentum

Where relevant, commission the UK Insight Team for artist audience insight and liaise closely with the label’s Data Analyst on streaming and audience data insights

Be Collaborative

For Virgin Label Services roster, ensure the leading A&R is kept closely informed of all release plans, meetings, budgets, timelines and creative direction

For UK signings, liaise with Production to ensure releases are properly set up and all assets (audio, artwork, label copy) are submitted in the correct formats and in a timely manner

Liaise with the Promo team (either internal or external) on all UK artist promo runs including radio sessions, TV performances, press interviews, ensuring that costs are closely managed within budget and that the team/Marketing Assistant are briefed to slickly organise travel and logistical arrangements (gear hire etc), as required

Liaise with International Marketing team to keep them up to date on the progress of all UK projects and where necessary, to agree budgets for the UK

Liaise with the labels digital marketing team and artist management on creative ideas for the artist’s online and social media presence, influencer campaigns, D2C store, website and asset creation, ensuring our digital campaigns always incorporate the latest innovations formats and platforms to connect artists with audiences and artist website and social media remain up-to-date and on message at all times

Update the Sales & Streaming team on all project developments and supplying them with the tools they need to best sell our products e.g. POS/exclusives/D2C bundles/artwork and accurate sales notes

Work closely with our UK’s Synch Manager to ensure they are fully briefed on projects at the earliest possible stage

Brief the Universal UK brand partnerships and content production team (Globe) on all projects and actively seek out brand partnership and content platform opportunities

Be Creative

Working with our insights and data, develop creative marketing strategies and partner pitches for your artists

Work with artists and managers, as required, to come up with an agreed creative direction, including but not limited to video commissioning, artwork commissioning, photo shoots, launch/listening event concepts, social media content and digital asset creation

Plan creative concepts for campaign advertising, where relevant briefing external media agencies and the internal digital media agency (Fused) regarding delivery of ads and artwork for TV, outdoor, print and digital campaigns

Monitor relevant industry awards, ‘ones to watch’ and marketing programmes for opportunities for your artist projects, preparing compelling entries/pitches/one-sheets as required

Develop ideas for creative brand partnerships to support creative marketing ideas that you have developed. working with your own network of contacts and Globe

Person Specification

Necessary

Significant, demonstrable experience in a marketing role within a record label or artist/label services company

In-depth understanding of the release and production process, for both digital and physical releases

Strong network of culturally-relevant marketing and creative contacts

Excellent communication skills – written and verbal

Excellent organisation skills and attention to detail

Efficient and able to work independently to a high standard

Highly organised

The ability to learn quickly and use own initiative

Ability to remain calm when working under pressure and to deadlines

Flexible and able to prioritise a large workload

Hard working and enthusiastic team player

Self-motivated with the ability to deal with the routine tasks as well as the more challenging aspects of the role

Passion for UK and US rap/hip-hop and R&B, Afrobeat, pop and electronic music

Passion for contemporary culture and creative work relevant to our roster e.g. artwork and packaging design, photography, music video, lighting design, event concepts



Desirable

Direct experience of digital marketing and social media strategy

Creative skills such as digital asset creation, editing, Photoshop, Powerpoint

An established contact network within the UK rap/hip-hop, R&B and Afrobeat music scene would be an advantage also

Experience of managing Junior team members e.g. interns or assistants, would be an advantage

Bonus Tracks: Your Benefits

Group Personal Pension Scheme (between 3% and 9%)

Private Medical Insurance

25 paid days of annual leave

Interest Free Season Ticket Loan available

Holiday Purchase scheme

Dental and Travel Insurance options

Cycle to Work Scheme

Salary Sacrifice Cars

Subsidised Gym Membership

Employee Discounts (Reward Gateway)