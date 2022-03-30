Marketing Manager

Role Purpose

As a Marketing Co-ordinator you will assume responsibility for the creation, implementation and monitoring of all the marketing functions for all Bootleg Beatle shows

This includes the set-up announcements/on-sale and full campaign through to the completion of each show.

Competencies / Experience:

– 2/3 years of experience in a similar role.

– Knowledge or awareness of live music industry. (An interest in The Beatles and their music an asset)

– Ability to work in a fast-paced environment to short deadlines.

– Good understanding of the media mix and experience in media planning to include social media

– Experience in booking, running and reporting on digital media campaigns.

– Strong organisational, interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal).

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud programmes (specifically Photoshop and InDesign) is a bonus and experience in Mac OSX preferred.

Key Responsibilities:

– To devise, implement and monitor marketing initiatives for campaigns, in order to promote ticket sales.

– Oversee the timeline and approval of the announcement assets with the Designer

– Gather all necessary assets for announcement such as artwork, biogs, press release, image and circulate to all parties

– Create marketing launch plans for the campaign and marketing budget for UK tours

– Liaise with ticket agents to arrange marketing support proposals & pre-sale support

– Where relevant set up and run pre-sale marketing with venues and promoters

– Monitor tickets sales on a regular basis

– Liaise with the marketing agency, ticket agents and venues on the continued running of marketing activity to maximise ticket sales.

-Raising and broadening social media profile with regular posts and working with the team to create fresh content.

Work location- London, SW14

Hours 10am to 6pm

Days- 3 days per week with potential for increased hours