A fantastic opportunity has arisen for a Marketing Manager to join 7Wallace's growing record label.

The Marketing Manager will play a pivotal part in the growth and continuing success of our record label. This is a multi-faceted role requiring the wearing of multiple hats; working in the development, delivery and monitoring of all marketing requirements across channels, whilst simultaneously assisting in the discovery and signing of new music talent. It has specific responsibility for increasing the label’s visibility whilst simultaneously being involved in the production, marketing, promotions, campaigns and distribution activities related to label releases and getting our music to market.

This is a UNIQUE role for someone with similar experience gained within a small independent record label, music publisher, music production or artist management company.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Reports to: The Head of Music

MARKETING

As directed by the Head of Music to be responsible for the creation, recommendation and execution of innovative campaign plans, marketing plans, CRM management, and other ongoing marketing initiatives within timeframes and budgets

Work in close collaboration with the 7Wallace team to create compelling marketing strategies, create release plans to optimise each album and track releases, also across both digital and physical supply chains as necessary

Create and implement marketing campaigns for video content on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook & TV in addition to streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, commercial radio to drive streams, followers, engagement, and growth

Identify emerging interactive platforms and new advertising media in addition to actively generating creative ideas

Design and create high quality marketing collateral, digital and offline, which is engaging and innovative to drive streaming engagement and expand the labels presence

Create and publish content for, blogs, articles, newsletters, the 7Wallace website and emails, adopting a clear tone of voice for each channel

Ensure the accuracy of proof reading, quality control of artwork and product packaging

Compile and update marketing plans, media bookings, release schedules and timelines

Attend and actively participate in marketing meetings and planning meetings

PROMOTION

Research, build and maintain a network of music industry contacts and relationships with the best music pluggers; radio DJs, journalists and editors of music magazines and websites

Communicate upcoming releases to streaming partners, DJs and radio producers

Promote and secure publicity for 7Wallace artists; write press releases, artist biographies, secure airtime on radio and TV shows, arrange publicity events, media interviews and personal appearances

Publicise the artists through established radio, television, social media networks and other markets to further their exposure

Maintain an audience focus on artists and encourage shares of tracks and re-plays of music videos

Organise promotional photo sessions

Collate media press coverage

CAMPAIGNS

Manage national and international campaigns across print, radio and online

Manage releases, across multiple formats in line with the release schedules, both in terms of deadlines and within budgets

Manage the delivery of artist content, including but not limited to; video clips, social content (e.g. video, audio & photo), digital content (artist playlists, animations), advertising & media content, retail collateral, etc

Coordinate promotional campaigns and mailouts to radio and DJs

Generate regular reports, performance data against set KPI’s and feedback from pluggers for submission to the Head of Music

Work in close collaboration with the A&R Manager, Dance to discuss, review and analyse artist performance data against set KPIs: and in conjunction with the Head of Music regularly meet to determine overall campaign effectiveness of 7Wallace

Assess and determine the best radio plugger and PR for each project, ensuring campaign strategies are implemented

Ensure music pluggers are provided with the relevant assets they need to effectively plug 7Wallace music and artists within the industry

Update marketing assets (profile pictures, headers, etc) in line with campaign rollouts

Provide timely written weekly progress reports on feedback, releases, usage, music trends, new projects, relevant events and new contacts

Actively participate team meetings, discussions, and planning activities and event organisation

STREAMING STRATEGY

Be the point person for sharing the labels music to DSPs along with industry contacts to maximise results on streaming

Prioritise building the labels social media presence and through content creation promote the music across various streaming platforms

Engage with artists to compile pitch sheets and release descriptions to include details about and including the story behind the track, the song/genre

Pitch tracks to the playlist editors along with the overall campaign strategy around the track releases, with a view to getting 7Wallace’s artists onto their playlists across various streaming platforms

Monitor and analyse the success of playlist adds, and the tracks performance, streaming numbers reporting back to the Head of Music and artists in a timely manner

ARTIST & REPERTOIRE

Assist the Head of Music regarding scouting new talent, the artistic and commercial development and liaison of the recording artists and writers in order to help them realise their artistic identity

Continually build awareness of talented artists/writers/producers on the music scene and keep abreast of what is happening in the music scene, regularly attend music events

Regularly attend gigs, showcases, music events and conferences when necessary

SYSTEMS

Keeping an up-to-date awareness of the distribution system in regard to new release schedules, updating product metadata, issuing digital delivery takedown instructions, physical deletions and activations

Communicate product information both internally and externally as required

Compile monthly reports for marketing and analysis, reporting performance metrics to the Head of Music

Provide reports and analytical data for sales, streaming and campaign results in addition to weekly reports as required

Willingness to take on adhoc duties as and when required by the Head of Music.

EXPERIENCE

ESSENTIAL

A degree in marketing, business, or equivalent work history which must incorporate significant and demonstrable experience gained in a similar position within a small independent record label, music publisher, music production company or artist management

An absolute passion and excellent knowledge of all music genres to include Dance/Electronic in addition to Hip Hop, Afro Trap, Grime and Reggae and a thorough understanding and awareness as to what sells

Has strong business skills and possesses an understanding of the current music landscape, the latest innovations and consumer trends in digital media along with an awareness of current and developments within the music industry

Strong commercial awareness of the market, latest music trends, music business development, products and challenges along with a thorough working knowledge of the digital advertising marketplace across search, video, mobile and social in addition to creating innovative ways to drive streaming revenue for our acts and the label

Ability to deliver within budgets and strict deadlines

Understanding and working knowledge of, streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, Amazon etc, and 3rd party owned playlists and channels and how to effectively leverage these in a marketing campaign

Ability to effectively organise and select appropriate targets for promotional mailouts

Exceptional copywriting skills to write promotional and other styles of copy, with impeccable attention to detail

Excellent communication, interpersonal, public relations, influencing, negotiation, and the ability to present ideas both verbally and written

Exceptional interpersonal skills with an ability to build and manage relationships internally and externally

Established relationships and network within the music industry

Strong work ethic with a commitment to excellence, handling confidential matters appropriately and with discretion at all times

Ability to work independently and take the initiative

Ability to thrive professionally and creatively within a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

A highly organised, proactive, and analytical thinker, with a positive can-do attitude and good sense of humour

A willingness to work across a range of tasks, often simultaneously as well as supporting other team members as required

High proficiency with Microsoft Office, and reporting tools

DESIRABLE

Ideally you will have experience in producing digital content and assets: basic level filming ability, intermediate skills in video, photo and audio editing with programs such as Final Cut, Premiere and Photoshop

If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to join an exciting record label and make a real contribution in helping us break boundaries in the music industry - your search is now over! If you’re interested, please send a covering letter, your CV, current salary and availability to susan@ie7.uk