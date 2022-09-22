4 days per week.

Hybrid working – Bristol and home based.

One year fixed with possibility of extension.

Asian Arts Agency is seeking to appoint a dynamic Marketing Manager to work in a

diverse and vibrant music arts organisation based in Bristol.

We are looking for an experienced marketing professional with energy and flair to

ensure our profile, brand and events continue to attract audiences; to play a vital role

in breaking down barriers to South Asian music and promoting creative diversity.

The post-holder will be a committed lover of music/the arts with empathy for South

Asian music; with a flair for communicating to diverse audiences; and an

understanding of the strategic role that marketing and audience development plays

in a successful organisation.

This is an exciting opportunity for an individual with energy, drive and imagination.

We expect you to hit the ground running!

For detailed information please click here:

https://asianartsagency.co.uk/marketingmanager2022a/