Marketing Manager

About Seven 7:

Seven 7 is a Music Management company based in London representing the careers of a growing range of internationally successful artists, writers and producers across the alternative, rock and pop spaces. Specialising in high-level music releases, global touring, merchandising, event and brand curation, and visual content with clients across the breadth of the media landscape.

Role Description:

Supporting the founder and managers in the team with marketing campaigns across a variety of projects both music and non-music across the whole roster of clients. The role will require you to create, deliver, and coordinate marketing and promotional campaigns in collaboration with the team for domestic and international releases, along with campaigns for bespoke Events, Brands, Global Touring, Merchandising and Film/TV productions.

In addition, you will work with the team to coordinate releases on the company's internal record label, driving campaigns through to completion and managing promotional budgets.

Responsibilities Include:

Strategic International and Domestic campaign planning, and product creation across all music releases.

Working with our Digital Manager to deliver innovative and efficient digital marketing and advertising campaigns.

Work with International marketing teams to roll out campaigns on a global level.

Liaise with agents and promoters globally to support international touring activity.

Sourcing and managing press, online, radio and TV teams where needed.

Maintain relationships and seek out marketing partnerships with key commercial partners including Spotify, Apple, YouTube, TikTok etc.

Work with internal team to create bespoke campaigns for new brand launches for clients, including event launches and promotion.

Deliver and offer analysis of Sales and Marketing reports.

Work with our Digital Manager to plot key audience targets/markers in line with the Artist's timeline.

Work with external creative and media buying agencies.

Work with our Digital Manager to set up data capture opportunities for each artist as early as possible to develop a database (email, SMS, retargeting pools), and ensure effective ongoing communication with that database.

You will have: