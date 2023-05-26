ABOUT BIRD ON THE WIRE



Conceived in 2009 by founders Clémence Godard and Tim Palmer, BIRD ON THE WIRE is a wholeheartedly independent promotion and production company staging over 150 concerts, festivals and arts events every year in London, occasionally spreading to regions and countries beyond.

With a passionate approach and an attentive consideration for artists and audiences, BOTW provides tailored and creative live development for the collective of unique artists that we have fostered over the years, bringing them to the best established or unconventional venues. Our artists include The War On Drugs, Mitski, Big Thief, Mac DeMarco, Weyes Blood, Japanese Breakfast, Arooj Aftab, Moses Sumney, Angel Olsen, Nils Frahm, Black Country, New Road, black midi, Squid, Loraine James, MIKE and many more. BOTW also runs two yearly festivals in London: Visions and RALLY.

THE ROLE

We’re seeking a live music enthusiast and motivated creative for the role of Marketing Manager.

The chosen candidate will be passionate about live music and culture generally, and BOTW’s diverse roster. We are looking for an experienced and very organized individual, who enjoys multi-tasking and working in a busy live music environment, and with a keen interest for art direction (photo, graphic design, video) and a geeky approach to online and offline tools to reach our audiences.

Key responsibilities include:

Overseeing BOTW’s marketing strategy.

Developing and implementing creative and effective campaigns for our artists and events across both digital and physical marketing.

Managing social media platforms with an ability to interpret data and provide actionable insight.

Creating or commissioning original and engaging social content.

Coordinating event announcement schedules, disseminating relevant assets and timelines.

Maintaining and improving marketing tools, budgets and reports.

Working closely with the promoters.

Required skills and experience:

3 to 5 years previous experience in related marketing duties.

Excellent organizational and administrative skills, with meticulous attention to detail while maintaining a 360º online and offline view of things.

Skilful with Adobe Creative Suite, Wordpress, HTML is a plus.

Great communication (written and verbal) balancing professional and personable.

A team player who works efficiently and proactively with colleagues and partners showing initiative and enthusiasm.

Positive and ‘can do’ attitude, providing solutions to any problems.

Ability to work to deadlines across multiple projects whilst prioritizing tasks.

How to apply:

Please apply by Tuesday 31st May 2023 to info@birdonthewire.net with:

a copy of your CV

a cover letter outlining in detail why you want to work with us.

Start date, location and salary:

Ideally to start 26th June but we’re flexible to adapt to the right candidate’s availability.

The position is based in our Kennington, London office. Salary will be competitive and dependent on experience.

Bird On The Wire is committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity for all. We encourage and welcome everyone to apply!