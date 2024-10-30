EmuBands Ltd and Rightsbridge Ltd are seeking a Marketing Manager to join both companies in a joint role.



As the Marketing Manager, you will play a pivotal role in engaging music makers, songwriters, artists, labels, managers, and brands. You will be responsible for defining and executing marketing strategies aimed at driving growth, enhancing customer engagement, and increasing brand visibility.



The ideal candidate will take a data driven approach to marketing, ensuring all initiatives align with company financial objectives and long-term strategic goals. You will lead efforts not only to attract new customers but also to strengthen and nurture relationships with our existing audience.



Familiarity with the broader music industry is essential, along with the ability to integrate this expertise into your marketing strategy and execution.



This is a Glasgow / Hybrid role, with 3+ days per week in office / occasional travel required.

For a full job description: www.emubands.com/job-vacancy-marketing-manager/

The closing date for applications is 24th November 2024. Interviews are likely to be held at the start of December 2024. If you are selected for an interview, we will contact you via email and you will be asked to prepare a short presentation as part of the interview.

To apply, please email your CV (in PDF format) to recruitment@emubands.com using the subject “Application – Marketing Manager”.



If you have any questions prior to applying, please email recruitment@emubands.com using the subject “Enquiry – Marketing Manager”.