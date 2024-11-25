We are Blackstar Agency. We specialise in building innovative campaigns for artists and brands providing services such as campaign management, digital marketing, social management, asset creation & creative direction with team members across the UK & US markets.
Our range of services is designed to be both innovative and flexible to best suit the needs of the project. Our clients include Sony Music, Parlophone, Universal Music, Polydor, Island Records, AWAL, BMG, EMI, Ignition, Cooking Vinyl, Virgin Records, Decca and many more.
We are looking for a Marketing Manager to join our team, to work across our incredible roster of artists. The candidate would join us in supporting and working across current and future projects, which require a broad range of skill sets with a focus on digital content.
At BSA we work collaboratively across all sides of the company, whether you play an active role on the project or not. We celebrate each person's strengths and personal interests in order to support growth, generate creative ideas and bring a personal touch into everything we do.
Marketing Campaigns
- Build marketing plans and keeping them updated accordingly
- Plan content and work in advance in an organised manner
- Communicate clearly with colleagues and clients
- Brainstorm creative and campaign ideas continuously
- Ideate, roll out and execute experiential marketing activations
- Work with the Head of the Marketing and media buying agency in managing every aspect of each campaign media strategy and schedule
- Source & managing external teams around various artists/projects, including but not limited to press, online, radio, TV, sport, and brand agencies
- Manage relevant artist showcases and events
- Coordinate retail-marketing strategy across retail and e-tail sectors with the sales team
Creative
- Brief and deliver creative and digital advertising with assigned departments, be it Blackstar’s own, or client assigned
- Instigate photo sessions, select photographers, attend photo shoots, and distribute contact sheets to the team for discussion and approval.
- Oversee pitching, production, and delivery of all commercials, EPKs, and promotional assets.
- Offer strong, cohesive briefs to creative agencies (in-house or external) and then select the best treatment to meet the needs of the marketing campaign.
- Select sleeve designer / direct sleeve designer and obtain approval of both Artist Management and the Head of Marketing (and international colleagues where appropriate)
Budgets
- Create and keep track of budgets as it relates to campaign activity where requested
- Operate within agreed budgetary controls for initiation of records and marketing plans, operating the computerised budget control system, and keeping accurate records of expenditure and planned expenditure
- Have complete awareness of marketing cost-per-unit and the commercial context of any given album or project
Digital Marketing
- Awareness of Digital Paid Media strategy to meet client goals & objectives
- Work with the Digital Marketing & Audience Executive to devise integrated online campaigns
- Manage the digitalization of visual marketing and advertising assets
Blackstar Administration
- Regular liaison with clients to discuss any relevant marketing issues
- Ensure clear, concise and regular communication with clients & teams via email, WhatsApp and calls
- Pitch building and presentations for potential new clients
- Onboard new clients & store the data, according to policy
- Create and update roll-out plans and release day checklists
- Write and publish marketing campaign updates
- Embrace industry trends, new technologies and their benefits – commercial and creative
- Attend concerts / keep abreast of the live music scene including agents and promoters
- Any other ad hoc duties
Important Notes:
This is a full time hybrid role, requiring 3 days per week in the office based in Brixton, London.
We are only able to take applications from candidates that have the right to work in the UK.
Applicants will be contacted if they are selected for an interview by December 5th 2024, we sadly cannot provide individual CV feedback.
Find out more about us on our website & visit our Tik Tok for a behind-the-scenes insight with the team