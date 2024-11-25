We are Blackstar Agency. We specialise in building innovative campaigns for artists and brands providing services such as campaign management, digital marketing, social management, asset creation & creative direction with team members across the UK & US markets.

Our range of services is designed to be both innovative and flexible to best suit the needs of the project. Our clients include Sony Music, Parlophone, Universal Music, Polydor, Island Records, AWAL, BMG, EMI, Ignition, Cooking Vinyl, Virgin Records, Decca and many more.

We are looking for a Marketing Manager to join our team, to work across our incredible roster of artists. The candidate would join us in supporting and working across current and future projects, which require a broad range of skill sets with a focus on digital content.

At BSA we work collaboratively across all sides of the company, whether you play an active role on the project or not. We celebrate each person's strengths and personal interests in order to support growth, generate creative ideas and bring a personal touch into everything we do.

Marketing Campaigns

Build marketing plans and keeping them updated accordingly

Plan content and work in advance in an organised manner

Communicate clearly with colleagues and clients

Brainstorm creative and campaign ideas continuously

Ideate, roll out and execute experiential marketing activations

Work with the Head of the Marketing and media buying agency in managing every aspect of each campaign media strategy and schedule

Source & managing external teams around various artists/projects, including but not limited to press, online, radio, TV, sport, and brand agencies

Manage relevant artist showcases and events

Coordinate retail-marketing strategy across retail and e-tail sectors with the sales team

Creative

Brief and deliver creative and digital advertising with assigned departments, be it Blackstar’s own, or client assigned

Instigate photo sessions, select photographers, attend photo shoots, and distribute contact sheets to the team for discussion and approval.

Oversee pitching, production, and delivery of all commercials, EPKs, and promotional assets.

Offer strong, cohesive briefs to creative agencies (in-house or external) and then select the best treatment to meet the needs of the marketing campaign.

Select sleeve designer / direct sleeve designer and obtain approval of both Artist Management and the Head of Marketing (and international colleagues where appropriate)

Budgets

Create and keep track of budgets as it relates to campaign activity where requested

Operate within agreed budgetary controls for initiation of records and marketing plans, operating the computerised budget control system, and keeping accurate records of expenditure and planned expenditure

Have complete awareness of marketing cost-per-unit and the commercial context of any given album or project

Digital Marketing

Awareness of Digital Paid Media strategy to meet client goals & objectives

Work with the Digital Marketing & Audience Executive to devise integrated online campaigns

Manage the digitalization of visual marketing and advertising assets

Blackstar Administration

Regular liaison with clients to discuss any relevant marketing issues

Ensure clear, concise and regular communication with clients & teams via email, WhatsApp and calls

Pitch building and presentations for potential new clients

Onboard new clients & store the data, according to policy

Create and update roll-out plans and release day checklists

Write and publish marketing campaign updates

Embrace industry trends, new technologies and their benefits – commercial and creative

Attend concerts / keep abreast of the live music scene including agents and promoters

Any other ad hoc duties

Important Notes:

This is a full time hybrid role, requiring 3 days per week in the office based in Brixton, London.

We are only able to take applications from candidates that have the right to work in the UK.

Applicants will be contacted if they are selected for an interview by December 5th 2024, we sadly cannot provide individual CV feedback.

Find out more about us on our website & visit our Tik Tok for a behind-the-scenes insight with the team