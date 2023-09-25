Southbank Centre



We present work for everyone and we welcome applications from everyone. By attracting people to work for us from a broad range of backgrounds with diverse attitudes, opinions and beliefs, we can continue to look at the world with fresh eyes and find new ways of doing things. We are Europe’s largest arts centre and the UK’s fifth most visited attraction, occupying an 11-acre site that sits in the midst of London’s most vibrant cultural quarter on the South Bank of the Thames. Our focus, as a charity, is to demonstrate our ambition to remain innovative, bold and experimental in what we do and to be highly relevant to the artists we want to work with, to the audience we want to attract and to our current and future employees. We remain committed to creating a place where as many people as possible can come together to experience bold, unusual, entertaining and eye-opening work.



Benefits & Perks:



As well as working at one of London's most popular and exciting sites the successful candidate will also benefit from the following:

A min 5% pension contribution (going up to 8% depending on employee contribution), from day 1 of employment.

28 days annual leave, plus bank holidays

Hybrid working model (3 days office working, 2 days from home)

Enhanced sick pay

Enhanced family leave benefits

Up to 30% discounts at onsite retail, food and beverage vendors

Staff ticket offers for SC events

Free entry to Hayward Gallery

Free/discounted entry with other reciprocal organisations

Free staff yoga

Season ticket loan

About the role and the team:



Southbank Centre is nothing without its audiences. We welcome millions of people to our site each year and are restless to reach more, near and far. This Marketing Officer role sits within the Marketing Campaigns Team (an arm of the wider Audiences Division) and be a part of a twelve member team of people working across all the Southbank Centre artforms to deliver impactful, evidence based, measurable marketing strategies to achieve ambitious sales, visitor attendance and audience development aims for our many hundreds of own promoted events each year. Projects range from working on our Meltdown Festival and Classical Music to Refugee Week. Our team manages all aspects of Marketing Campaigns, including digital, print, out of home and email.



Main Responsibilities:

Work with the Marketing Managers to devise and coordinate campaign activity, producing assets both digital and in print and coordinating distribution across a range of channels.

Deliver email campaigns for specific artform and audience groups, continually testing to ensure activity is optimised around customer insight and response rates.

Undertake the analysis of audiences, sales and digital data to underpin and further optimise real-time campaign activity.

Develop and maintain excellent relationships with key external partners and colleagues in Artistic, Development, Commercial and Operations.

Work closely with press, digital, insight, design and visitor experience departments to ensure campaigns are coordinated, delivered on time and communicated clearly.

Support Southbank Centre’s rental programme by providing marketing advice and guidance to third party promoters to ensure their experience at Southbank Centre is welcoming and efficient.

Generate and maintain accurate and consistent campaign documentation, in accordance with departmental templates. Including documentation of campaign activity, implementation, plans, sales updates, budgets and evaluation.

Attend events at Southbank Centre regularly, to ensure effective on-the-ground delivery of campaign materials and provide promotional support where necessary.

Work closely and manage areas of workload with allocated Marketing Assistants to ensure campaigns are coordinated, delivered to time and communicated clearly.

Assist elsewhere in the Marketing and Communications department as required

If you feel you have just some of the required skills and experience but meet the person specification, we would still encourage you to apply; we are very open to continuing the training and development of individuals who are self motivated to acquire new skills and knowledge relevant to the role.



Key Skills that would help you in this role:

Good working knowledge of contemporary and / or classical music is desirable.

Demonstrable experience of implementing successful marketing campaigns within the context of the wider arts and cultural sector.

Proven track record of delivering successful marketing activity across all marketing channels including social media, email and in print.

Demonstrable copywriting, editing and proof-reading skills.

Ability to analyse and interpret data to inform campaigns

Experience of monitoring and updating budgets.

Ability to prioritise, managing a sizable workload and to work flexibly as part of a team.

Demonstrable interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to negotiate and network effectively internally and externally.

Commitment to providing customer service of the highest standard.

Is able to demonstrate an understanding of and commitment to the role that diversity and inclusion play in the activities of the Southbank Centre as a whole and in the work of this particular job.

Any other duties as reasonably requested by your line manager and or Head of Department.

If you feel that your skills and experience do not fully meet the criteria as listed in the Job Description but that you have other relevant skills and experience that would support you in this role, please do apply and note these in your application.