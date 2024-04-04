Marketing/Product Manager

Relaunching independent label Back Yard Recording, seeks a pro-active Marketing/Product Manager to successfully oversee its new releases and cover some basic label management duties.

Role description and ideal attributes required in candidate:

A clear and innovative vision of how one markets debut records and launches new unknown artists in this current unprecedented, unpredictable and evolving marketing environment.

Music can be described as singles that sit in a quality dance pop genre, occasionally touching on urban/pop. Hopefully singles will launch career artists.

The ambitious individual will ideally have 3 year experience as either;

A major label junior product manager;

A GM of dance imprint (or any indie);

An initiating and driven artist manager;

Some chart experiences essential.

Exceptional understanding of social media and the ability to data analyse and predict waves and trends.

Ability to manage, analyse and monitor progress of the ‘Artist to Audience’ social media engagement process.

Ability to network/penetrate the taste making community with specialist radio, press, club and play-list curators – Contacts advantageous.

Ability to hire, manage and motivate freelance promo teams.

Initiate brand partnerships.

Understanding and experience of traditional marketing campaigns to chart level.

Drive and manage relationships/process with streaming platforms, aggregators and distributors

Oversee admin and process with collection societies

Interest in current music trends/scenes, with a basic A&R interest an advantage

Competitive salary with incentives.

Established and relevant producer/writer already attached and committed.

Deadline for application: 18th April

Please email any enquiries to: cv@back-yard.co.uk