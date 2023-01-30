Your site will load in 16 seconds
Marketing Specialist (Digital)




Position:
Marketing Specialist (Digital)
Employer:
Yamaha
Category:
Music
Location:
Based in Milton Keynes, under the Hybrid policy.
Salary:
Between £27-31,000
Date Posted:
Jan 31st 2023
Yamaha
Division Overview

MI Strategy is a section of Yamaha Music UK handling Marketing and Promotions for Yamaha Music Instruments (MI) in the UK. Working alongside the Marketing Teams in Europe and UK Sale Teams to ensure that all Marketing & Sales Activities are delivered effectively. This includes B2B and B2C activities and communications.

Purpose of Role

Yamaha is seeking a Digital Marketing Specialist to join the MI (Musical Instruments) Strategy team. The successful candidate will have a pivotal role within Yamaha UK’s marketing function to focus on digital campaigns and ensure they are delivered through multiple channels to increase reach, customer interaction and participation. This is an exciting opportunity for the right individual to make a real impact on the Yamaha brand in return for a unique and competitive offering.

Key Accountabilities and Duties

  • Executing Digital marketing activities both B2B and B2C.
  • SEO / SEM / SM Campaigns
  • Increasing Customer Database
  • Create content for websites / videos / newsletter etc
  • Working with Influencers/Press/Artists.
  • Reporting outcomes and learnings to develop processes.
  • Identify trends and insights.
  • Ensure a professional corporate image is projected which promotes the Yamaha brand
  • General Administration including Invoices, Loan Stock, Budget, enquiries
  • Occasionally work weekend on events /exhibitions

The above list of duties is not exhaustive and is subject to change. The post holder may be required to undertake other duties within the scope and grading of the post

Person Specification

Criteria - Knowledge

Essential

  • Experience in Digital Marketing.
  • Excellent Communicator
  • Great attention to detail
  • Capacity to work independently and as part of a team
  • Collaborating with other departments
  • Generating sales lead
  • Ability to manage multiple projects at any one time

Desirable

  • Play a musical instrument
  • Knowledge of the music industry
  • Knowledge and understanding of Yamaha musical instruments

Criteria - Skills & Abilities

Essential

  • MS Outlook
  • MS Word
  • MS Excel

Desirable

  • Confident in MS PowerPoint and presenting
  • Software Adobe Creative Suite

Criteria - Personal Attributes

Essential

  • Highly organised individual who can coordinate projects
  • Pro Active /Innovative ideas
  • Work well under pressure

Criteria - Qualifications

Desirable

  • Educated to degree level in Business/ Marketing

For the right candidate, we are offering great learning opportunities, a flexible, flat-structured, and collaborative environment, plus lots of work-related perks, including a pension and healthcare plan and many more.

