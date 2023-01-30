Marketing Specialist (Digital)

Division Overview

MI Strategy is a section of Yamaha Music UK handling Marketing and Promotions for Yamaha Music Instruments (MI) in the UK. Working alongside the Marketing Teams in Europe and UK Sale Teams to ensure that all Marketing & Sales Activities are delivered effectively. This includes B2B and B2C activities and communications.



Purpose of Role

Yamaha is seeking a Digital Marketing Specialist to join the MI (Musical Instruments) Strategy team. The successful candidate will have a pivotal role within Yamaha UK’s marketing function to focus on digital campaigns and ensure they are delivered through multiple channels to increase reach, customer interaction and participation. This is an exciting opportunity for the right individual to make a real impact on the Yamaha brand in return for a unique and competitive offering.



Key Accountabilities and Duties

Executing Digital marketing activities both B2B and B2C.

SEO / SEM / SM Campaigns

Increasing Customer Database

Create content for websites / videos / newsletter etc

Working with Influencers/Press/Artists.

Reporting outcomes and learnings to develop processes.

Identify trends and insights.

Ensure a professional corporate image is projected which promotes the Yamaha brand

General Administration including Invoices, Loan Stock, Budget, enquiries

Occasionally work weekend on events /exhibitions

The above list of duties is not exhaustive and is subject to change. The post holder may be required to undertake other duties within the scope and grading of the post

Person Specification

Criteria - Knowledge

Essential

Experience in Digital Marketing.

Excellent Communicator

Great attention to detail

Capacity to work independently and as part of a team

Collaborating with other departments

Generating sales lead

Ability to manage multiple projects at any one time

Desirable

Play a musical instrument

Knowledge of the music industry

Knowledge and understanding of Yamaha musical instruments

Criteria - Skills & Abilities

Essential

MS Outlook

MS Word

MS Excel

Desirable

Confident in MS PowerPoint and presenting

Software Adobe Creative Suite

Criteria - Personal Attributes

Essential

Highly organised individual who can coordinate projects

Pro Active /Innovative ideas

Work well under pressure

Criteria - Qualifications

Desirable

Educated to degree level in Business/ Marketing

For the right candidate, we are offering great learning opportunities, a flexible, flat-structured, and collaborative environment, plus lots of work-related perks, including a pension and healthcare plan and many more.