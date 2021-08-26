Your site will load in 16 seconds
Marketing & Ticketing Manager




Position:
Marketing & Ticketing Manager
Employer:
ELECTRIC BALLROOM CAMDEN
Category:
Marketing
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Sep 15th 2021
The Electric Ballroom, Camden are looking for the right person to join our small team, someone who is organised and has attention to detail.

 

We’re looking for someone to manage all aspects of the venue’s marketing as well as having some knowledge of ticketing.

 

You will be expected to fulfil the following duties:

  • Maintain the Venue’s website and social media platforms
  • Give Marketing support to all our events, including concerts and club nights
  • Be able to plan a marketing campaign for an in-house promotion
  • Have ideas to help market the venue generally
  • Managing internal poster and flyer sites for all our events
  • Put new shows and events on sale on our website, in conjunction with our ticketing partner and the promoter
  • Happy to pitch in answering phones and email enquiries
