About PPL

Founded in 1934, PPL is the UK music industry’s collective management organisation (CMO) for over 120,000 performers and record companies. We license recorded music in the UK when it is played in public (shops, bars, nightclubs, offices etc.) or broadcast (BBC, commercial radio, commercial TV etc.) and ensure that revenue flows back to our members. These include both independent and major record companies, together with performers ranging from emerging grassroots artists through to established session musicians and globally renowned artists. PPL’s public performance licensing is carried out on PPL’s behalf by PPL PRS Ltd, the joint venture between PPL and PRS for Music.

We also collect performance rights internationally when music is played overseas in public and used on TV, radio and some online streaming services, as well as for private copying. International royalties are an increasingly important revenue stream for performers and recording rightsholders.

In 2020, in total, we collected £225.7 million across all of our revenue streams, while also distributing money to over 135,000 performers and recording rightsholders.

Team Description:

PPL’s Member Services team manages the enquiries of our membership for both our performer and recording rightsholder members – these include both independent and major record labels, together with performers ranging from grassroots artists through to established session musicians and globally renowned artists. .. Our Member Services team is passionate about music, and works to help ensure all our members’ accounts are up to date so they are able to collect the royalties they are owed when their music is played on radio, tv, online and in public.

What you’ll be doing:

As Member Relations Manager here at PPL, you will manage the operational delivery of the Member Relations strategy in order to retain a multi-million pound portfolio of key performers and record companies and their representatives and increase the scope of PPL’s international collections through the recruitment of new members to PPL’s international service. You will be expected to achieve this by effectively managing a team to provide a tailored account management service in order to retain high value clients . This is in order to maximise revenue, secure future UK and international revenue for PPL and increase awareness of PPL within the music industry.

You will have management responsibility for a team of relationship managers who will manage the relationships with key clients (both Performer and Record Company) and will report into the Head of Member Relations, as well as management responsibility for the day-to-day running and achievement of targets of themselves and their direct reports under the guidance of the Senior Member Services management team.

What you’ll need:

A background in people management and strong leadership skills

The ability to work on a fast paced service environment

An eye for detail and a strong focus on quality assurance

Experience in account management, new business development and customer service

A high level of computer literacy, including intermediate to advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Experience of using Salesforce CRM would be advantageous

Excellent communication skills along with the ability to motivate others with a drive for results

Music Industry knowledge desirable but not essential

What we can offer you:

When you come on board at PPL you can expect to be rewarded for your hard work. Employees are entitled to a wide range of benefits which support their needs and lifestyles including private medical care, flexible working hours, £120 annually to be spent on music and many more!

From September 2021, PPL will be offering hybrid flexible working which will be a mixture of office based (3 days) and home working along with our flexible start and finish times, should employees wish to utilise this.

Closing date for applications: 14th July 2021

Equality and Diversity at PPL

PPL are committed to equal opportunities, diversity and inclusivity, therefore we welcome and encourage applicants from all sections of the community.

Here at PPL we are proud to operate in a genuine, open and straightforward way while continuing to maximise all opportunities as they arise striving to represent PPL’s members. Our job is to protect our members’ rights, and make sure their talent and investment is rewarded fairly. We take an entrepreneurial approach, working together to create new ways to deliver better service and solve business challenges. Collaboration creates great things; everyone’s talent deserves recognition and each of our members is important to us. We are the professional face for our clients. We serve with a smile and go the extra mile when representing them. We share a passion for music – that’s why we do what we do.