The Ivors Academy is the UK’s not-for-profit professional membership association for songwriters and composers. By protecting the rights of our members, championing their achievements, and empowering them with the tools and resources to shape their future, The Ivors Academy is committed to becoming the most value-driven partner for authors, composers and songwriters.

Our dedication to these values helps foster a thriving, sustainable and equitable music industry for all writers.



Role Purpose



The Membership Operations Manager plays a critical role in supporting the growth and success of the Academy’s membership. This is a key role in the growth of member recruitment, engagement and retention. This involves overseeing the CRM system and data management to implement a CRM strategy across all channels to optimise membership conversion. It supports day-to-day execution and monitoring of member marketing communication, planning creative, innovative and engaging campaigns, as well as member event programme management, outreach initiatives, and cross-functional collaborations, ensuring the Academy delivers high value to its members.



Key Responsibilities & Accountabilities

Membership strategy management: Support, implement, and manage membership strategy on a day-to-day basis, primarily focusing on recruitment, retention and engagement

Systems and process management: Lead the management of membership systems and business processes, developing creative and innovative ways to increase engagement and promote database growth across all CRM touchpoints

Reporting and analysis: Develop in-depth knowledge and understanding of our data, member engagement and segmentation management, ensuring CRM data is best optimised for segmentation across all channels

Member marketing and communications: Oversee the execution, enhancement and monitoring of member communications, delivering targeted campaigns, devising communication templates and data acquisition strategies, utilising new technologies and developments in CRM systems

Research and insights: In-depth data analytics to produce regular performance reports & campaign analysis to inform membership strategies and initiatives

Member services and benefits: Oversee the development of member services and benefits

Supplier and consultant management support: Manage relationships with external suppliers and consultants

Relationship building and networking: Build and maintain relationships with stakeholders, partners and members

Partnerships and sponsorship growth: Support efforts to increase partnerships and sponsorships

Outreach strategy: Assist in outreach initiatives aimed at increasing the Academy's membership

Project development: Lead and support various membership-related projects

Event programme: Support the planning and execution of events.

Cross-functional collaborations: Collaborate with other departments to support the Academy's overall goals

Budget management: Oversee budget management to ensure cost-effective operations

Other initiatives as required: Take on additional responsibilities as necessary to support the membership team and the Academy

Skills and Experience

Membership strategy experience: Proven experience in planning and implementing membership strategies that drive growth and engagement

CRM systems experience: Hands-on experience with CRM systems, data analysis and reporting. Capable of managing and effectively segmenting databases. Able to product ad-hoc and regular reports of CRM campaigns

Campaign management experience: Knowledge of best practice CRM campaigning and ability to create engaging, creative and innovative CRM campaign plans with a focus on driving data acquisition and increasing conversion. Awareness of current trends within consumer marketing

Systems development and integration experience: Hands-on experience developing businesses processes and integrating systems such as CRM, payment, CMS, email marketing and event booking

GDPR compliance: Understanding of privacy requirements and GDPR compliance, and its impact on membership systems and processes

Project management: project management experience with a focus on recruitment, retention and member satisfaction

Relationship building and networking: Experience in building and maintaining relationships with members and partners

Commercial and business awareness: Strong understanding of commercial strategy and the ability to deliver aligned initiatives

Customer service: Demonstrated ability to provide high-quality customer service, meeting the needs of members, sponsors, and partners

Budget and contract management: Experience managing budgets, suppliers, and contracts to deliver cost-effective results

Music industry knowledge: Knowledge of the music industry, particularly related to songwriters and composers, including key industry trends and challenges

Communication and teamwork: Excellent communication skills with the ability to collaborate effectively and work as part of a team

Email address candidates to send application to: recruitment@ivorsacademy.com

Format of application: CV and covering letter. Please include salary expectation.



Local office address for the role:

Hybrid. The role will be a combination of working from home and in-person at our offices in central London. Office address: 1 Upper James Street, London, W1F 9DE.



